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Viral video: Atul Kulkarni SUPPORTS Sonam Wangchuk, observes one-day hunger strike, asks Modi government to..., netizens ask 'where's Aamir Khan'

Atul Kulkarni SUPPORTS Sonam Wangchuk, observes one-day hunger strike

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Viral video: Atul Kulkarni SUPPORTS Sonam Wangchuk, observes one-day hunger strike, asks Modi government to..., netizens ask 'where's Aamir Khan'

Actor Atul Kulkarni spoke in support of Sonam Wangchuk and even decided to observe a one-day hunger strike. Netizens applauded him, but asked, "Where is his co-star Aamir Khan?"

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 03:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Atul Kulkarni SUPPORTS Sonam Wangchuk, observes one-day hunger strike, asks Modi government to..., netizens ask 'where's Aamir Khan'
Atul Kulkarni, Sonam Wangchuk (Image source: Screengrab, Twitter)
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Engineer, innovator, and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike is gradually catching fire, and more people from Bollywood, who have a spine and conscience, are joining him or expressing support for his fight. After Swara Bhasker, Prakash Raj, Raghu Ram, Kunal Kamra, and Abhilash Thapliyal, actor Atul Kulkarni has also stood in solidarity and even observed a hunger strike for a day. On Instagram, Atul dropped a video sharing his views on Sonam's peaceful protest against the absence of accountability of the Narendra Modi government. The Rang De Basanti actor emphasised that the government is lacking sensitivity, and there's a need for a dialogue to end this hunger strike. 

What did Atul Kulkarni say about Sonam Wangchuk? 

In the video, Atul confirmed that he's observing a day-long hunger strike on July 16 to connect with the pain Sonam is going through. Then he requests the Modi government to show their compassion. He said, "Sonam ji and her companions feel that there are many painful reasons due to which they have some demands. But it is obvious that our government feels that those reasons are not right and their demands are not right at all." 

He further added, "I am not ready to accept that our government is insensitive. Because many times we have seen our government being emotional. We have seen it connecting with the pain of the public. But this time, there are some misunderstandings in this matter due to which this sensitivity is not appearing. There is no dialogue." Atul concluded the video with a hope: "Let us start a dialogue."

Netizens applaud Atul, but criticise Aamir Khan

The video went viral, and netizens praised the actor for taking a stand for a cause. However, many of them slammed the silence of Atul's co-star, Aamir Khan. For the unversed, Aamir's Rancho from 3 Idiots is inspired by Sonam. How ironic, isn't it? A netizen wrote, "Sir, please ask your friend Aamir Khan also to come out and support. It’s high time." Another netizen wrote, "Thank you for your support, but why aren't other Bollywood celebrities such as Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh supporting?" One of the netizens called Atul, "An Artist with a spine!"

Also read: Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Soni Razdan requests activist to end his indefinite fast, says 'please do not leave us

 

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