Viral video: 'Atheist' SS Rajamouli 'insulted' Lord Hanuman? Star director 'blames' Almighty at Varanasi launch, leaves netizens furious for saying...

At the Varanasi first look event, SS Rajamouli faced a technical error, and while giving a speech, he indirectly blamed Lord Hanuman for it. This statement went viral for wrong reasons, and netizens are demanding an apology from the star director.

On November 15, SS Rajamouli and his team introduced the masses to his World of Varanasi. The first look of the upcoming magnum opus, globetrottler, timetrottler, was revealed with a mega event in Hyderabad. The evening was graced by the leading star cast, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with thousands of fans. After the unveiling of the first look, SS Rajamouli took the stage and gave a speech that went viral, but for the wrong reasons. Since Sunday morning, clips of the Baahubali director have been going viral, with netizens demanding an apology for hurting their sentiments.

What exactly happened at the Varanasi launch

As per the clips and information shared by netizens, the Varanasi team faced a technical issue during the first look showcase. Hours before the main event, during the mock test, glimpses of the movie were leaked online. Rajamouli, looking visibly miffed, expressed his disappointment on the stage. As per the translation provided by AI chatbox Grok, Rajamouli, speaking at a Varanasi event, admitted lacking strong faith in God and recounted irritation at his father's (K Vijendra Prasad) assurance that Lord Hanuman would back their efforts, stressing self-reliance over divine aid. The RRR director questioned, blaming "Devudu" (God) for setbacks when a team proves incompetent, urging personal responsibility instead.

Netizens lose cool at Rajamouli

Moviegoers and netizens are unhappy with Rajamouli's speech, and they've demanded an apology from the director. Rajamouli is getting brutally trolled for his statement. A cybernetizen wrote, "We know you are an atheist @ssrajamouli. But don’t dare to comment on our Hanuman and beliefs. Didn’t expect this sweeping statement from you, my team is incompetent, aithe devudini enduk blame cheyyadam. Disappointed." Another cybernetizen wrote, "You don't believe in God. You get angry because of your father & wife believing Lord Hanuman. But you want the money that comes in the name of God (Film)." One of the netizens wrote, "Makes a movie about Gods, Varanasi & stuff yet starts his speech with naku devudu meda nammakam ledu...what a man." It seems like Rajamouli will have to apologise for hurting sentiments, which will save him from further damaging Varanasi. The movie is scheduled for Sankranti 2027.