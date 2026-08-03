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Viral video: Ashutosh Rana calls Kangana Ranaut a dog? Actor's reaction to her 'gutter chhap' remark leaves netizens in splits: 'Samajne wale samaj gaye'

Kangana Ranaut has landed in fresh trouble for calling Gen Z 'generation gutter' and 'gutter chhap'. Ashutosh Rana has shared his views on the incident, and his reaction has impressed the netizens.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 10:26 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Ashutosh Rana calls Kangana Ranaut a dog? Actor's reaction to her 'gutter chhap' remark leaves netizens in splits: 'Samajne wale samaj gaye'
Ashutosh Rana, Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram)
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Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut is among the people who don't look for controversy, but controversy finds her. Known for her blunt remarks, which often create headlines, Kangana has yet again caused a stir for calling out Gen Z as the 'generation gutter'. After a nationwide debate on social media, veteran actor Ashutosh Rana has also expressed his opinion on the controversy, leaving netizens impressed with his mighty thoughts. Rana, an on-screen threat, is an off-screen gentleman, with wisdom that always leaves his fans in awe. His take on Kangana's remark speaks volumes about his persona, and it also gives a stark reminder of how a celeb should be mindful of what words they are using publicly. 

What did Ashutosh Rana say about Kangana Ranaut? 

The Sangharsh villain was spotted stepping out of an airport. A group of reporters came with their mics and cameras and had a brief interaction with him. A reporter asked him to share his thoughts on how Kangana has compared the youth to the gutter generation. Ashutosh, without naming her, said, "Dekhiye mera apna maanna hai ki sher dhahadta hai, haathi chinkadta hai, kutta bhokta hai. Toh kisi vi jeev ki pehchaan uske swar se nikalne wale kanth se hoti hai (I believe that a lion roars, an elephant trumpets, and a dog barks. Any living being is identified by its sound)." 

Watch the viral video

Our words reflect our personality: Ashutosh Rana

He further added, "Isi liye kehte hain ki bhasha ka bada mahatva hota hai. Bhasha ke mamle mein humare yaha aksar kaha jaata hai ki, 'baatan haathi baat, baatan haathi laat'. Aap baaton se haathi ki sawari ka saaman milta hai, aur baaton ke kaaran hi aapko uske paaron ke neeche dand diya jaata hai. Humare shabd hi humare samaan ke pratik hote hain. Aur humare shabd hi humare apmaan ke kaaran hote hai. Toh basha ke upar hume nischit roop se dhyaan rakhna chaiye (That is why language is considered so important. Through words, you can secure the privilege of riding an elephant, yet it is also because of words that you might face punishment beneath its feet. Our words reflect our standing, just as they can be the cause of our humiliation. Therefore, we must certainly be mindful of our language)."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut- Hrithik Roshan's feud reignited: Actress remarks on his love life with Saba Azad, advises not to 'tease a woman' for THIS reason

Netizens agree with Ashutosh Rana, troll Kangana Ranaut

This clip went viral, and it reignited trolls against Kangana. A netizen wrote, "Kutti bol diya." Another netizen wrote, "Samajne wale samaj gaye." One of the netizens wrote, "Bina naam liye hi jagah dikha di Ashutosh sir ne." An internet user wrote, "Rightly said, but kutto ki beizzati kardi sahab."

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