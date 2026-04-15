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Gold, silver prices today, April 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

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Viral video: Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar were offered Rs 10 crore to perform at this occasion in London, but they rejected; their reason will shock you

Did you know that Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle once rejected a huge offer of crores to perform at an occasion in London? Their reply impressed the netizens, and they slammed actors who make appearances at private functions for money.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 07:21 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar were offered Rs 10 crore to perform at this occasion in London, but they rejected; their reason will shock you
Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar
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Artistes often make public appearances and perform at private functions for some extra money. Shah Rukh Khan is often criticised for attending weddings and performing there. Even Ranveer Singh's attendance at Ambani's birthday bashes and anniversaries has met with public scrutiny. However, there are a few talents that live by a code. They have a strong morale and have never compromised for anything, even when they were offered crores. Among them was the legendary singing sisters- Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. 

When Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar got a huge offer from London

Asha Bhosle's demise has jolted her fans to the core, and amid recovering from the shock, fans are digging old videos of their favourite singer, celebrating the 'singing queen' and her values. A video of Asha Tai is now going viral. In this short clip, netizens were impressed to learn how Asha and Lata followed a rule throughout their lives, respecting their profession by rejecting huge offers to perform at weddings. 

Also read: Viral video: Asha Bhosle admitted 'jeevan yahi khatam hona chaiye', wished to die after going to this place, revealed how faith in God caused miracle

In this clip, Asha Tai is seen addressing a huge crowd, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. She recalled how someone from London approached them to perform in a wedding. "Humko shaadi pe bulaya tha kisi ne, London mein. Unhone kaha 'Lata Mangeshkar aur Asha Bhosle hume mil jaye, toh hum log...1-1 million dollar ya pound kuch bhi denge' (Someone had invited us to a wedding in London. They said, 'If we could get Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, we would pay anything—one million dollars or pounds, whatever')." Asha said.

Also read: Asha Bhosle demise: The strange conincidences of life and death between her and sister Lata Mangeshkar, that will leave you shocked

How Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle reacted to the offer 

Asha continued narrating the incident, and how her didi (Lata) respectfully rejected the offer. "Toh woh aadmi aaya. Unhone (Lata) mujhse pucha, 'Asha tu shaadi mein gaayegi?' Maine kaha nahi didi. Toh didi ne usse kaha 'Agar aap 10 crore dollar bhi denge toh bhi hum nahi gaayenge. Kyunki hum shaadi mein nahi gaate'. Woh aadmi itna sa mooh le ke chala gaya (So, that man arrived. She (Lata) asked me, "Asha, will you sing at a wedding?" I replied, "No, Didi'. Then she told him, 'Even if you offered 10 crore dollars, we still wouldn't sing. Because we do not sing at weddings'. That man walked away looking utterly disappoitned)." A huge applause echoed through the hall, celebrating the commitment of legendary sisters to their profession. 

Here's the viral video of Asha Bhosle recalling the offer from London

Asha Bhosle bid goodbye to her fans

The queen of playback singing, Asha Bhosle, passed away on April 12. She was 92 and was cremated with state honours on Monday at Shivaji Park cremation ground, Dadar, Mumbai. 

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