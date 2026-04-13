Viral video: Asha Bhosle admitted 'jeevan yahi khatam hona chaiye', wished to die after going to this place, revealed how faith in God caused miracle

Years before her demise, Asha Bhosle's life changed with a miracle. She wanted to die after visiting the Golden Temple, but she walked out with a spirit of 'fighting till the last breath'. Read on and watch the video to believe it.

Asha Bhosle's demise still feels like a nightmare that we would like to wake up from and forget. But it is a sad reality that is hard to believe. Amid the mourning over the great loss of the Last Singing Mogul, a video of Asha tai, sharing her miraculous experience at Darbar Sahib, goes viral on the internet. In August-September 2018, Asha visited the Golden Temple for the first time, and her reaction to the power of divinity has now taken over the internet.

God called me, sensed my sorrow: Asha Bhosle

Speaking about her experience of going to Darbar Sahib, Asha said, "Mujhe bahut acha laga. Main bol nahi sakti hoon. Khana jitna acha yaha milta hai, kahi nahi milta. Hum sab sochte the ki jayenge-jayenge, bulawa aana chaiye. Unhone bula liya. Unhone shayad mera dukh samjha. Meri umar samjhi, ki ab isse aana hi chaiye (I'm speechless. It felt truly wonderful. The food served here is of a quality unmatched anywhere else. We had all kept thinking, "We must go someday." But we needed a divine invitation to do so. And then, the Almighty called us. Perhaps they sensed my sorrow; perhaps they considered my age, realising that it was high time I should come here)."

Also read: Asha Bhosle demise: The strange conincidences of life and death between her and sister Lata Mangeshkar, that will leave you shocked

My life should end here: Asha Bhosle

Asha went on to confess that after bowing to Guru Granth Sahib, she wanted to die at that moment. "Mujhe sona-chandi se koi matlab nahi hai. Main jab andar gayi, jaha (Guru) Granth Sahib hai, aur jaha kirtan ho raha tha. Waha jake mujhe aisa laga ki jeevan yehi khatam hona chaiye. Bas iske baad koi jeevan nahi hona chaiye (I have no interest in gold or silver. When I stepped inside—into the sanctum where the Granth Sahib resides and where the kirtan was being performed—I felt as though my life should simply end right there. It felt as though there should be no existence beyond that moment)."

Watch the viral reel of Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle witnessed a divine miracle during her visit

Asha confessed that she's unable to sit on the ground. But while paying respect to the Granth Sahib, she sensed a miracle. The late singer said, "Main neeche nahi baith sakti hoon. Par aaj pata nahi aaj ghutne maine kaise lagaye neeche, aur maine mann mein bola 'Aapki iccha. Aapki iccha agar main matha teeku, aur mere ghutne lagenge neeche'. Aur woh lage. Maine matha deka, aur mujhe rona aa gaya. Maine kaise kiya mujhe pata nahi. Main ghar mein neeche ghutne tek ke baith nahi sakti. Kitne saal ho gaye. Aaj mujhe laga ki koi takat hai jo keh rahi hai, 'Karo, tum kar sakti ho' (I am physically unable to sit on the floor. Yet, today—I do not know how—I managed to bring my knees down to the ground. I thought, "It is your will. If it is your will that I bow my head in respect, then my knees will touch the floor." And indeed, they did. I bowed my head, and tears welled up in my eyes. I still do not know how I managed it. At home, I cannot on the floor at all—it has been that way for years. But today, I felt the presence of a power that seemed to say, "Go ahead; you can do this)."

Also read: Exclusive: 'Asha Bhosle ek hi thi, dusra koi duniya mein hoga nahi': Sameer Anjaan gets emotional recalling legendary singer, calls her 'institution'

Asha Bhosle got inspiration to sing till her last breath after going to Harmandir Sahib

After her divine visit, Asha revealed how she's now motivated to sing till her last breath. "Abhi meri himmat aur badh gayi ki main marte dum tak gaaungi. Kyuki unhone mujhe himmat de di ki tum kar sakti ho (My willpower has been strengthened even further: I will continue to sing until my very last breath. For they have instilled in me the courage to believe that I truly can)," she concluded. Asha Bhosle passed away at 92, on April 12, 2026.