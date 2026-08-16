Viral video: As Saif Ali Khan turns 56, 'Haiwaan' Akshay Kumar makes spooky birthday wish for his co-star, fans react

Saif Ali Khan turned 56 on August 16, and his Haiwaan co-star Akshay Kumar brought a spooky twist to his birthday celebration.

Akshay Kumar shared a special birthday message for his co-star Saif Ali Khan on Sunday with a special ‘Haiwaan’ twist. The duo is set to star in the upcoming Priyadarshan directorial ‘Haiwaan’, which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

Saif Ali Khan has turned 56 years old today. On this occasion, Akshay Kumar shared a special birthday video message for the actor, who will be portraying the antagonist character from his upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’.

In the video shared on his X handle, Akshay Khan can be seen sitting on a rotating chair while holding a cupcake with a candle. Dressed in a black outfit and black beanie, the actor stared into the camera as it rotated towards him.

As the background music, ‘Mera Hero Hai Woh’, plays, Akshay sings along to the line before saying, “Happy Birthday, Saif, from Haiwaan,” after blowing out the candle. The video ends with Akshay smiling at the camera.

Here's Akshay Kumar's post for Saif Ali Khan

Happy Birthday, Saif. Have a great one… while you can.

Kyunki #Haiwaan aa raha hai. pic.twitter.com/eQPgm75hdV — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 16, 2026

“Happy Birthday, Saif. Have a great one... while you can. Kyunki #Haiwaan aa raha hai.” Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Haiwaan’ recently unveiled the teaser of the film, which offers a dark and cryptic glimpse into the psychological thriller.

The preview opened with the silhouette of Saif Ali Khan’s character, who is revealed to be visually impaired. He was shown navigating with a walking stick and wearing a specialised watch for the blind. His face, like those of the other key characters, remains concealed, adding to the teaser’s deliberate mystery.

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As the background music intensifies, a second silhouette introduces Akshay Kumar’s character. He was seen walking menacingly and is accompanied by a chilling, sinister laugh, signalling a potentially dangerous presence at the heart of the story.

The teaser also included a brief glimpse of a bloody hand, hinting at violence and the high-stakes conflict surrounding the characters. The central emotional log captures the contrast between the characters: “One sees everything. One misses nothing. He hears the danger... I AM the danger! Hero ya Haiwaan?” The film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Samyuktha Menon and Shilpa Shinde in pivotal roles. It is produced by KVN and Shailaja Sani under KVN Productions and Thevian Films.