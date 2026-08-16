FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Indonesia Earthquake: Indonesia Hit By Powerful 7.7 Earthquake; At Least 51 Dead, 5,000 Evacuated

Indonesia Earthquake: Indonesia Hit By Powerful 7.7 Earthquake; At Least 51 Dead, 5,000 Evacuated

Vande Mataram Row: Shah Demands Apology From Sonia Gandhi Over Alleged Vande Mataram Interruption

Vande Mataram Row: Shah Demands Apology From Sonia Gandhi Over Alleged Vande Mataram Interruption

Mukesh Khanna DROPS another bomb, says Jana Gana Mana should be 'removed from India', replaced by Vande Mataram: 'Modi ji has already...'

Mukesh Khanna says Jana Gana Mana should be 'removed from India' for THIS reason

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: As Saif Ali Khan turns 56, 'Haiwaan' Akshay Kumar makes spooky birthday wish for his co-star, fans react

Saif Ali Khan turned 56 on August 16, and his Haiwaan co-star Akshay Kumar brought a spooky twist to his birthday celebration.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 06:43 PM IST | Edited by : ANI

Viral video: As Saif Ali Khan turns 56, 'Haiwaan' Akshay Kumar makes spooky birthday wish for his co-star, fans react
Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar (Image source: Screengrab)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Akshay Kumar shared a special birthday message for his co-star Saif Ali Khan on Sunday with a special ‘Haiwaan’ twist. The duo is set to star in the upcoming Priyadarshan directorial ‘Haiwaan’, which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

Saif Ali Khan has turned 56 years old today. On this occasion, Akshay Kumar shared a special birthday video message for the actor, who will be portraying the antagonist character from his upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’.

In the video shared on his X handle, Akshay Khan can be seen sitting on a rotating chair while holding a cupcake with a candle. Dressed in a black outfit and black beanie, the actor stared into the camera as it rotated towards him.

As the background music, ‘Mera Hero Hai Woh’, plays, Akshay sings along to the line before saying, “Happy Birthday, Saif, from Haiwaan,” after blowing out the candle. The video ends with Akshay smiling at the camera.

Here's Akshay Kumar's post for Saif Ali Khan

“Happy Birthday, Saif. Have a great one... while you can. Kyunki #Haiwaan aa raha hai.” Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Haiwaan’ recently unveiled the teaser of the film, which offers a dark and cryptic glimpse into the psychological thriller.

The preview opened with the silhouette of Saif Ali Khan’s character, who is revealed to be visually impaired. He was shown navigating with a walking stick and wearing a specialised watch for the blind. His face, like those of the other key characters, remains concealed, adding to the teaser’s deliberate mystery.

Also read: Mukesh Khanna DROPS another bomb, says Jana Gana Mana should be 'removed from India', replaced by Vande Mataram: 'Modi ji has already...'

As the background music intensifies, a second silhouette introduces Akshay Kumar’s character. He was seen walking menacingly and is accompanied by a chilling, sinister laugh, signalling a potentially dangerous presence at the heart of the story.

The teaser also included a brief glimpse of a bloody hand, hinting at violence and the high-stakes conflict surrounding the characters. The central emotional log captures the contrast between the characters: “One sees everything. One misses nothing. He hears the danger... I AM the danger! Hero ya Haiwaan?” The film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Samyuktha Menon and Shilpa Shinde in pivotal roles. It is produced by KVN and Shailaja Sani under KVN Productions and Thevian Films.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal’s 167, Dhruv Jurel’s fifty power India to 460/9 at Day 2 stumps
IND vs SL: Devdutt Padikkal’s 167, Dhruv Jurel’s fifty power India to 460/9
Mukesh Khanna DROPS another bomb, says Jana Gana Mana should be 'removed from India', replaced by Vande Mataram: 'Modi ji has already...'
Mukesh Khanna says Jana Gana Mana should be 'removed from India' for THIS reason
Bizarre Hockey WC blunder! Pakistan forget penalty corner kit; Abu Bakar gets green card in 4-1 England rout
Bizarre Hockey WC blunder! Pakistan forget penalty corner kit
Viral video: Yash EXPOSES reality of 4000 crore budget of Ramayana, explains what producer Namit Malhotra conveyed: 'Hollywood ka budget...'
Viral video: Yash EXPOSES reality of 4000 crore budget of Ramayana
CJP to send team to Bengal after volunteer’s father dies, demands arrests
CJP to send team to Bengal after volunteer’s father dies, demands arrests
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement