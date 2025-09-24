Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Viral video: As Pawan Kalyan’s OG releases, theatres ensure safety measures to avoid Pushpa 2 fiasco, install…

As Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer OG hits cinemas, theatre owners in Hyderabad are adapting security measures, making sure to avert a Pushpa 2-like fiasco.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 11:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: As Pawan Kalyan's OG releases, theatres ensure safety measures to avoid Pushpa 2 fiasco, install…
Security measures in the theatre hall for OG
Cinema is a celebration in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Superstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is one of the most celebrated actors by Telugu audiences across the world. His mania and craze are unmatched, and fans treat him like a demigod. As his latest film, OG, hits cinemas, theatre owners are making sure to ensure security measures and the safety of the fans. 

The gangster drama OG has a massive hype. Fans are excited to witness Pawan Kalyan’s katana fights, action, and style on the big screen. Before the first show even begins, fans gathered with fireworks, flexis, cutouts, for midnight shows and fan celebrations — OG is not just a movie release; it’s a movement.

Theatre owners prep for OG screening

As the film's premieres are happening across the Telugu states. Theatres are ensuring all safety measures to manage the fan frenzy, from securing big screens to strictly following safety protocols. This is an important decision taken by the exhibitors, especially after the Pushpa 2 stampede incident. A video from a cinema hall is going viral. In this video, special fencing is done below the huge screen, just to avoid unnecessary fiasco or unwanted damage by the over-excited fans. 

Check out the video

What was the Pushpa 2 stampede incident?

On 4 December 2024, during the premiere screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya 70 mm Theatre, RTC Cross Roads, Hyderabad, a large crowd gathered. Allu Arjun made a surprise visit, which caused chaos in the huge crowd, which ultimately led to a stampede-like situation. A 39-year-old woman named Revathi was trampled and died. Her son, Sri Tej, was critically injured. A case was registered against Allu Arjun, his security team, the theatre owner, and the management. The theatre owner and two managers were arrested. Even Allu Arjun was arrested, but he was granted bail later in January 2025. Revathi passed away, and her son suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. As per the reports, he has been in critical care and later moved to a neurorehab facility.

About They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG is written and directed by Sujeeth. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. The film marks Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema, where he plays the lead antagonist. The music is scored by Thaman S. DVV Entertainments bankrolled the film. The film will have a worldwide release on September 25.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
