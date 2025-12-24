FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Viral video: As Dhurandhar to breach Rs 900 crore mark, Lyari residents demand 80% profit share from Aditya Dhar, netizens react: 'Aa gaye maangne'

Ranveer Singh's beast Dhurandhar is now racing for the Rs 1000 crore mark, and Lyari town residents are now demanding a huge profit share from the makers, leaving the internet in chukkle.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 10:06 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: As Dhurandhar to breach Rs 900 crore mark, Lyari residents demand 80% profit share from Aditya Dhar, netizens react: 'Aa gaye maangne'
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, real residents of Lyari town
Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar is all set to enter the Rs 900 crore club and will race for the Rs 1000 crore milestone. Amid the 'Dhurandhar' collection, the residents of Lyari town, Karachi, Pakistan, are now demanding a huge profit share from the movie. Aditya Dhar's directorial is based on an Indian RA&W agent, infiltrating Lyari town, to break the nexus of underworld and terrorists. As the movie continues to break records, the people of Lyari are now asking Team Dhurandhar to give them money or to resurrect the town. 

Lyari residents demand profits while claiming that the makers spread lies

In a viral video on X, a vox-pop of Lyari residents goes viral, leaving the internet in splits. When asked about Dhurandhar earning over Rs 800 crore, a resident said, "800 crore kamaye na, unko bolo Chil Chowk ko toh colour karwaye, battiyan lagwaye. Iske zariye aapne kamaya, isko colour toh karwao." He went on to claim that makers portrayed a false image of the town. "Yeh kahani jhoot hai. Rehman Dakait aisa nahi tha. Another Lyari resident said, "Mere khyaal se 80% Lyari ko dena chaiye." This left the reporter shocked, and the resident further added, "Kyun woh toh kamate rehte hai. Ek film se nahi kamaya toh kya ho gaya."

Watch the viral video

Internet chukkles hard on Lyari residents' demands

This video went viral in no time, and the netizens are having a field day. They are enjoying trolling the Lyari residents, calling them beggars. "Bhikari as always," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "How to say we are beggars without saying it. 80% inhe de do." One of the netizens wrote, "At first they object… then they realise that we need money… else we won’t be able to object next time. So, leave aside the objection… for this time and let’s ask for money." Dhurandhar also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The second instalment of the film will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

