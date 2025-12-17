Viral video: As Dhurandhar earns Rs 600 crore, Akshaye Khanna quietly celebrates film's success away from Mumbai, at his farmhouse, keeps a...

Akshaye Khanna is among the rare stars in Bollywood who burst onto the big screen with their impeccable performances and then return to their private world, away from the chaos. Akshaye was also spotted after Dhurandhar, and he's ain't partying, but living peacefully in his Alibagh farmhouse.

Akshaye Khanna, the chameleon, scene-stealer, terrific performer, was spotted after Dhurandhar's success. Unlike other actors, who usually celebrate success by heavy self-promotions, interviews, PR-driven appearances, and parties, Akshaye went back to his small world, away from the chaos. After charming the screen with the terrifying portrayal of Rehman Dakait in Ranveer Singh-starrer, Akshaye was seen celebrating the film's success quietly. As Dhurandhar grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide, Akshaye was seen doing the most unusual thing at his Alibagh farmhouse. The actor isn't partying hard, but keeps a puja, praying for shanti. Certainly, Akshaye didn't take Dhurandhar's success to his head. He continued to be a simple, down-to-earth, and private person.

After Dhurandhar's success, Akshaye kept a puja?

In a viral video on X, Akshaye Khanna is seen performing a puja at his farmhouse with two priests. One of the pandits also got a picture with Khanna, and he revealed that the actor had a Vastu Shanti Puja at his farmhouse. Dressed in a plain white short kurta, Khanna smiled for the photo with the priest, and it was captioned in Marathi, "Celebrity Akshaye Khanna sir yancha ghari vastushanti viddhi sampan, thanyche kahi shan (The Vastu Shanti ceremony was completed at celebrity Akshaye Khanna sir's house, here are some moments from the event)." In the video, Akshaye is seen following the instructions of priests and performing the rituals to bring peace, prosperity, and positive energy to his home.

A netizen shared this video on X and wrote, "Everyone is Searching For AKSHAY KHANNA, and He is doing 'POOJA' in his Home in Alibaug. Man With His Own Rules... Stays Away From Limelight. I Really Think He just found an answer to How To Live Life With Satisfaction."

About Dhurandhar box office collection

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar has grossed Rs 618 crore worldwide in just 12 days. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The second instalment of Dhurandhar will be released on March 19, 2026.

