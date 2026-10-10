Viral video: As Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee get detained, Prakash Raj hints at BJP 'getting naked day by day', furious Modi fans troll him

Prakash Raj dropped his reaction to the detention of Abhijeet Dipke and Dhruv Rathee, mocking the thought process of the BJP, which leaves Narendra Modi's followers furious.

As police are detaining protesters across Delhi and Mumbai, including Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke and influencer Dhruv Rathee, and are being barred from expressing their discontent again, CEC Gyanesh Kumar and actor Prakash Raj have hit Narendra Modi's BJP again for being afraid of the people and trying their best to protect Gyanesh. On X (formerly Twitter), Raj dropped a video soon after videos of Dipke and Rathee being taken away by the police went viral. Known for speaking without holding back, Prakash laughed at the ruling government's attempt to safeguard the CEC. The Wanted actor went on to say that by detaining protesters, they're exposing themselves to the public.

What did Prakash Raj say to BJP?

In the video, Prakash said that they've not arrested protesters, but themselves, in fear of getting exposed. "Hi friend, what is this hungama? Detaining youngsters, youth, from the flights in their homes, not letting them even reach the protest site. You're afraid, right? With the police and with the army, you have not arrested us; you have not arrested our voice. It is you who are behind bars, behind the police."

Fraand .. how long will you stop a river.. #justasking https://t.co/AjBwiR6hVg — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 10, 2026

BJP is getting naked day by day: Prakash Raj

The Tere Iskh Mein actor further added, "You have arrested yourself with the fear that the voice against you is raising. Try it, but you will not succeed. This country will not let you kill democracy. It's a long fight. We will continue to ask questions, and you will start getting naked day by day." He concluded the video with an open challenge: "Chalo, game on. Game on, and the nation is watching."

Also read: Fact check: Nana Patekar promised Abhijeet Dipke he would join his protest, late actor apologised to CJP founder? Here's the truth behind viral video

Netizens get offended by Prakash Raj?

As expected, a major section of the netizens are offended by Raj, and even questioned his absence from the protest. They brutally trolled him. A netizen wrote, "Stay safe, sir. Yaad haina Singham mein apke sath kya hua tha kahi police ghar se na dapoch le apko." Another netizen wrote, "Fati hui hai isiliye gar mein se hi video bana raha hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Want to protest? Stand outside the house of a politician or babu with a multi-crore disproportionate assets case. Not at Jantar Mantar for another selfie."