FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Will Mohammed Shami return to Team India after Ajit Agarkar’s exit? Aakash Chopra gives blunt verdict

Will Mohammed Shami return to Team India after Ajit Agarkar’s exit?

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah, hopes 'Allah bless our marriage with endless...'

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah

Fans demand IPL comeback as AB de Villiers turns back the clock at 42 with blazing 37-ball century in WCL

Fans demand IPL comeback as ABD turns back the clock at 42 with 37-ball century

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: As Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee get detained, Prakash Raj hints at BJP 'getting naked day by day', furious Modi fans troll him

Prakash Raj dropped his reaction to the detention of Abhijeet Dipke and Dhruv Rathee, mocking the thought process of the BJP, which leaves Narendra Modi's followers furious.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 06:24 PM IST

Viral video: As Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee get detained, Prakash Raj hints at BJP 'getting naked day by day', furious Modi fans troll him
Prakash Raj, Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee (Image source: Screengrab, Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As police are detaining protesters across Delhi and Mumbai, including Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke and influencer Dhruv Rathee, and are being barred from expressing their discontent again, CEC Gyanesh Kumar and actor Prakash Raj have hit Narendra Modi's BJP again for being afraid of the people and trying their best to protect Gyanesh. On X (formerly Twitter), Raj dropped a video soon after videos of Dipke and Rathee being taken away by the police went viral. Known for speaking without holding back, Prakash laughed at the ruling government's attempt to safeguard the CEC. The Wanted actor went on to say that by detaining protesters, they're exposing themselves to the public. 

What did Prakash Raj say to BJP? 

In the video, Prakash said that they've not arrested protesters, but themselves, in fear of getting exposed. "Hi friend, what is this hungama? Detaining youngsters, youth, from the flights in their homes, not letting them even reach the protest site. You're afraid, right? With the police and with the army, you have not arrested us; you have not arrested our voice. It is you who are behind bars, behind the police."

BJP is getting naked day by day: Prakash Raj

The Tere Iskh Mein actor further added, "You have arrested yourself with the fear that the voice against you is raising. Try it, but you will not succeed. This country will not let you kill democracy. It's a long fight. We will continue to ask questions, and you will start getting naked day by day." He concluded the video with an open challenge: "Chalo, game on. Game on, and the nation is watching."

Also read: Fact check: Nana Patekar promised Abhijeet Dipke he would join his protest, late actor apologised to CJP founder? Here's the truth behind viral video

Netizens get offended by Prakash Raj? 

As expected, a major section of the netizens are offended by Raj, and even questioned his absence from the protest. They brutally trolled him. A netizen wrote, "Stay safe, sir. Yaad haina Singham mein apke sath kya hua tha kahi police ghar se na dapoch le apko." Another netizen wrote, "Fati hui hai isiliye gar mein se hi video bana raha hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Want to protest? Stand outside the house of a politician or babu with a multi-crore disproportionate assets case. Not at Jantar Mantar for another selfie."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Mohammed Shami return to Team India after Ajit Agarkar’s exit? Aakash Chopra gives blunt verdict
Will Mohammed Shami return to Team India after Ajit Agarkar’s exit?
Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah, hopes 'Allah bless our marriage with endless...'
Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah
'Will fast if they aren't freed': Sonam Wangchuk's ultimatum to Centre over 3,000 detentions in Delhi
'Will fast if they aren't freed': Wangchuk's ultimatum over 3,000 detentions
India’s Sanjay Manjrekar questions democracy, Pakistan’s Danish Kaneria tells Delhi Police to ‘bat first’: Two takes on CJP protest
Sanjay Manjrekar questions democracy, Danish Kaneria tells Police to ‘bat first'
Fans demand IPL comeback as AB de Villiers turns back the clock at 42 with blazing 37-ball century in WCL
Fans demand IPL comeback as ABD turns back the clock at 42 with 37-ball century
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement