Viral video: As Aamir Khan claims he didn't know Sonam Wangchuk, netizens dig old video of superstar applauding activist, actor gets brutally trolled

Soon after Aamir Khan's statement on Sonam Wangchuk went viral, netizens dug up an old video where we can see the superstar clapping for the activist at a 2008 award function.

As actor Aamir Khan finally broke the silence on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, clarifying that his character Rancho from 3 Idiots isn't based on the engineer-activist, netizens dug up an old video of Sonam revealing that he did meet Mr Perfectionist in 2008, and they discussed a social cause as well. On Thursday, Aamir Khan reacted to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. But before that, he emphasised that his 3 Idiots character ain't based on Sonam, and they (Aamir, Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi) haven't met Sonam during the shoot of the film. Aamir said, "I didn't know about Sonam at that time when we were doing the film." Later he asserted, "Neither Raju nor Abhijat, the writers, nor I, we didn't know about Sonam."

Aamir Khan met Sonam Wangchuk in 2008

Soon after Aamir's statement went viral, netizens brought back an old video of Sonam from a Josh Talks episode in which he recalled his first meeting with Aamir. Sonam revealed that in 2008, he was called to Mumbai to be awarded for his work in Ladakh by a news channel, and that's where he met Aamir for the first time. Sonam added that though he ain't inclined towards cinema, at that time, he loved Aamir's Taare Zameen Par, and that became the common topic to break the ice. The activist further added that he discussed the conflict between Indians and Pakistanis for Siachen with Aamir, and carefully listened. Sonam's claim of meeting Aamir was affirmed when he showed a clip from the award function, where the activist is seen delivering his speech, and Aamir, with Kiran Rao, were seen attending the event. Aamir was seen with the famous Ghajini cut, further confirming the year of the award function.

Also read: Viral video: Manoj Tiwari MOCKS Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, says activist wants to 'slowdown India's growth', netizens lose cool: 'Tu chup reh'

Watch Sonam Wangchuk narrating his first meeting with Aamir and revealing how 3 Idiots' character was actually inspired by his work

Aamir khan met Sonam wangchuk in 2008 at CNN IBN event (clip attached) https://t.co/dBC0tKv4rW pic.twitter.com/1egmiITpn8 — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) July 17, 2026

Netizens' reaction to Aamir Khan's 'blatant lies'

Sonam's Josh Talks episode went viral, with netizens making clips out of it and calling out how Aamir forgot the meeting. A netizen wrote, "Aamir was probably shooting for Ghajini then. Funny how he has now completely forgotten this meeting." Another netizen wrote, "The world is full of lies. A person like Aamir Khan can be such a liar that he is now no more surprising. India and Indians don’t deserve a pure soul like Sir Sonam Wangchuk. He is not only what he does but above all a great human being." One of the netizens wrote, "Behind the larger-than-life hero image, many Bollywood stars are nothing more than zeros. Spineless heroes of Bollywood."

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