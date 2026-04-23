Viral video: Aryan Khan gets into ugly fight with boys, runs away from wedding, netizens say 'Pathaan ka beta hai, sabko akele dho dega'

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A video of Aryan Khan attending his friend's wedding goes viral, and it looks like a young Shah Rukh Khan perfoming in a full blown action scene.
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is making headlines again, and this time for getting into a fight at a wedding. A video of Jr Khan is going viral as we see him getting into a tussle with a group of boys at his friend's wedding. This video left the netizens wondering what went wrong. Here's what happened.
Aryan Khan got into a fight at a friend's wedding
Recently, Aryan attended his friend's wedding. After the varmala ceremony, the Joota Churaai happened, and that's where all the hell broke loose. In the video, we can see Aryan walking away with a jutti, but he had to snatch the shoe from the team bride. Aryan handled the group by himself and didn't let anyone overpower him. The way Aryan handled the over-enthusiastic group with calmness resembled an action scene from the 1990s.
Watch the viral video
Netizens' reactions to Aryan Khan's mastery at joota churaai
The video went viral in no time, and several netizens lauded Aryan for handling the gang by himself. "Pathaan ka beta hai, akele hi dho dega sabko," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Aryan se yehi umeed thi." One of the netizens wrote, "Bro should act, actually." A fan joked, "Yeh school mein kaisa hoga yaar." Another section of netizens also mocked Ayan by mentioning his drug case. A cybercitizen wrote, "Drugs ka asar hai." An internet user wrote, "Sala drugs bepari aa gaya."
Also read: Meet Aaliyah Qureishi: New 'mystery girl' in Vijay Varma's life after Tamannaah Bhatia, debuted with Rs 1000 crore hit, worked with Shah Rukh Khan
About Aryan Khan's OTT debut
Unlike his superstar father, Aryan chose to make his debut as a filmmaker. In 2025, Aryan finally marked his directorial debut with the series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The satirical comedy drama series features an ensemble cast, including Lakhsya, Shaher Bamba, Raghav Juyal, Rajat Bedi, Mona Singh, and Bobby Deol. The series premiered on Netflix and became one of the most popular shows of 2025.