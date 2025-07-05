Viral video: Arbaaz Khan reveals why Salman Khan has strict 'no kiss' policy on screen, says 'Woh itna kar lete hain off-screen ki...'

Many people believe that Salman Khan once broke his "no kiss" policy for Karisma Kapoor in Jeet. Other fans often argue that Salman Khan kissed Karisma Kapoor's chin and not her lips. There was once a time, in 2017 when Salman Khan was asked to break his "no kiss" policy with Katrina Kaif.

Superstar Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan base for a variety of things, including his hit films, philanthropic work, and fitness routine, among others. One thing that is most frequently discussed regarding his on-screen avatar is his long-standing "no-kiss" policy. Unlike his peers in the film industry, Salman Khan has consistently maintained a strict policy of not kissing on-screen with any of his costars.

Why does Salman Khan have a "no-kiss" policy on-screen?

In an old episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan was present with his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan when the host, Kapil Sharma, poked fun at Salman Khan's "no kissing" rule on-screen. To this, Salman Khan said, "Dekho kiss toh main karta nahi screen pe toh mujhe toh koi farak padta nai."

What did Arbaaz Khan say about Salman Khan's "no kiss" policy?

More than Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan's reaction to the "no kiss" policy has gone viral, leaving everyone in splits. "Woh itna kar lete hain off-screen ki zaroorat hi nahi padti (He does so much off-screen that there is no need for it)."

Did Salman Khan ever break his "no kiss" policy for Karisma Kapoor?

Many people believe that Salman Khan once broke his "no kiss" policy for Karisma Kapoor in Jeet. Other fans often argue that Salman Khan kissed Karisma Kapoor's chin and not her lips. There was once a time, in 2017 when Salman Khan was asked to break his "no kiss" policy with Katrina Kaif for Tiger Zinda Hai. However, the actor flatly refused for the same.