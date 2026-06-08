Viral video: AR Rahman performs Maa Tujhe Salaam at Attari-Wagah border; Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina join him to promote Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali said, "AR Rahman's performance is an ode to the national spirit, to our bravehearts on the border, the BSF and the Indian Army, and to the spirit of solidarity and love that binds us all." Main Vaapas Aaunga features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman marked a landmark moment on Sunday with his first-ever live performance at the Attari-Wagah border post in Punjab, where he paid a musical tribute to the Border Security Force during the Beating Retreat ceremony at JCP Stadium. Titled Jai Ho - A Musical Salute to the Bravehearts, the event was held ahead of the release of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, which features Rahman’s music and is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the biggest migration to have taken place in the Indian subcontinent.

Opening the show before a crowd of thousands, Rahman began with his composition Chanda Suraj Lakhon Taare, before transitioning into tracks from Main Vaapas Aaunga. The song Maskara was performed by Nilanjana Ghosh and Vedang Raina, who plays a young man in pre-Partition India in the film, while Ishq Mastana was rendered by Mohit Chauhan along with singers Pooja Tiwari and Nargis. The evening culminated with Rahman’s iconic composition Maa Tujhe Salaam.

The event was also attended by Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina, and producers Ananya Birla of Birla Studios and Mohit Choudhary of Window Seat Films. The team dedicated the film's yet-to-be released music album to the courage and sacrifice of India's armed forces personnel. The electrifying atmosphere, resonating cheers and overwhelming sense of pride turned the evening into a landmark moment that is likely to be remembered for years to come.

#WATCH | Punjab: Music maestro AR Rahman, along with singer Mohit Chauhan, perform at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar.



Businesswoman and Artist Ananya Birla, Film Director Imtiaz Ali, Actor Vedang Raina and other also present. pic.twitter.com/9lJSmIHkU5 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2026

Expressing his emotions on the occasion, Imtiaz said, "This is such a unique event. AR Rahman performing at the Attari Gate at the JCP Stadium. This performance is an ode to the national spirit, to our bravehearts on the border, the BSF and the Indian Army, and to the spirit of solidarity and love that binds us all. I am privileged to be a part of this troupe, and it is magical that this event is around Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film that originates from the making of the border during the Partition of 1947. Not only homes and lives were lost, but hearts were broken as well. We bring a message of love because, ultimately, only love sustains us."

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and draws on stories of love and longing from that era. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Raina in the lead roles. Its music is composed by Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, reuniting the trio that previously collaborated on "Rockstar", "Tamasha" and "Amar Singh Chamkila". The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 12.

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