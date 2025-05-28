With a smile, Virat Kohli blew flying kisses toward Anushka Sharma, which she promptly returned. The cute exchange between the couple quickly became a fan favourite and has been making waves on social media.

In a heartwarming moment that is going viral on social media, one of the most favourite couples of the tinsel town, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, exchanged flying kisses after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a thrilling six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 match held at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Tuesday.

Anushka, who was present in the stands to cheer on her husband and RCB, was seen showing her full support as the team edged closer to a crucial playoff spot. Following the win, Kohli, walking alongside his teammates, stopped in his tracks upon spotting Anushka in the crowd.

With a smile, he blew flying kisses toward her, which she promptly returned. The cute exchange between the couple quickly became a fan favourite and has been making waves on social media. The victory of RCB over LSG was a significant one for Royal Challengers Bangalore, keeping them firmly in contention for the playoffs.

I Hope When love finds me, it looks like this ANUSHKA SHARMA VIRAT KOHLI



(Credit : @IPL)#RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/wojK0PIthX — Kriti Sharma (@Kriti_Sharma01) May 27, 2025

With this win, RCB is now set to face off in Qualifier 1, continuing their strong run in the ongoing tournament. Anushka Sharma has been a frequent presence at the ongoing IPL 2025 matches, showing her unwavering support for her husband.

In a recent spiritual visit on May 25, Anushka and Virat visited Ayodhya, where they paid their respects at the Hanuman Garhi temple. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay.

