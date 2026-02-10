Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court allows producers of Thalapathy Vijay's final film to withdraw case against CBFC
Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite in his financial distress: 'It's not charity, but...'
Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus; boys hostels converted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch
Viral video: Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name, says 'please ignore any such request'
Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide cases: 'It’s Foolish to...'
BJP MLA Maithili Thakur questions Bihar health minister over dilapidated condition of govt hospitals; Details here | Watch
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release date: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi's highest-grossing film
Fine Acers introduces Dolce Hotels & Resorts to India in strategic alliance with Wyndham
Modi govt hails India-US trade deal, opposition cries foul over 'surrender' of agricultural sector
Who was Erukali Mahadev? BJP candidates dies by suicide ahead of Telangana Municipal polls over alleged harrasment by opponents
BOLLYWOOD
Anupam Kher said the imposters even used his pictures and videos to mislead and are sending message requests to others users.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video addressing several fake social media handles using his name and urged fans and followers to ignore any requests from such profiles. The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. He said the imposters even used his pictures and videos to mislead and are sending message requests to others users.
"My dear friends… Some of my friends have sent me a message that someone has opened my account on Instagram with the handle names AnupamKher30 and AnupamPKher30. They have put my profile pictures and videos. They are sending people requests," he is heard saying in the video.
"I don’t have any such account. Ignore them and that’s all I wanted to say because some of my close friends have sent me a message asking why I opened another account. So I didn’t open it," he added saying that he only has one official Instagram account. The video quickly went viral on social media, with netizens asking the actor to report such fake accounts himself.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the 2025 drama Tanvi The Great. It also marked his directorial comeback after 23 years as his first directed film was Om Jai Jagdish, starring Waheeda Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar and Tara Sharma. Kher's both directorials bombed at the box office.
Tanvi The Great was based on a 21-year-old autistic girl who aspires to join the Indian Army to fulfill her late father's dream of saluting the Indian flag at the Siachen glacier. Debutant Shubhangi Dutt played the titular role in the film, that had an enormously talented cast including Anupam Kher, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Nassar, and Game of Thrones-fame Iain Glen.
READ | Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana