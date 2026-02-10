Viral video: Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name, says 'please ignore any such request'

Anupam Kher said the imposters even used his pictures and videos to mislead and are sending message requests to others users.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video addressing several fake social media handles using his name and urged fans and followers to ignore any requests from such profiles. The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. He said the imposters even used his pictures and videos to mislead and are sending message requests to others users.

"My dear friends… Some of my friends have sent me a message that someone has opened my account on Instagram with the handle names AnupamKher30 and AnupamPKher30. They have put my profile pictures and videos. They are sending people requests," he is heard saying in the video.

"I don’t have any such account. Ignore them and that’s all I wanted to say because some of my close friends have sent me a message asking why I opened another account. So I didn’t open it," he added saying that he only has one official Instagram account. The video quickly went viral on social media, with netizens asking the actor to report such fake accounts himself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the 2025 drama Tanvi The Great. It also marked his directorial comeback after 23 years as his first directed film was Om Jai Jagdish, starring Waheeda Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar and Tara Sharma. Kher's both directorials bombed at the box office.

Tanvi The Great was based on a 21-year-old autistic girl who aspires to join the Indian Army to fulfill her late father's dream of saluting the Indian flag at the Siachen glacier. Debutant Shubhangi Dutt played the titular role in the film, that had an enormously talented cast including Anupam Kher, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Nassar, and Game of Thrones-fame Iain Glen.

