Viral video: Anupam Kher shares deleted scene of Bradley Cooper narrating Lord Ganesha's story using ‘cuss’ words, gets brutally trolled

In a deleted scene from Silver Linings Playbook (2012), Bradley Cooper narrates Lord Ganesha's story with cuss words like 'f**k and s**t'. The video has not gone well with the netizens, and he is facing flak from the miffed internet users.

Actor Bradley Cooper (The Hangover), who is often called Hrithik Roshan's doppelganger, is in the news for facing flak from the netizens. Bradley, in his 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook, did a scene where he's narrating Lord Ganesha's story to his friends using cuss words like 'f**k and s**t'. Although the scene never made it to the final cut, it has surfaced on the internet, all thanks to his co-star Anupam Kher.

It all happened when Anupam Kher shared the deleted scene from their film on their X account. In the deleted scene, Anupam narrated the origins of Ganpati while holding a small murti. Later, Bradley shares the story of the Lord in his style, with all the abuses. This particular scene has now irked the netizens, and even Kher is facing the heat.

When BRADLEY COOPER said GANPATI BAPPA MAURYA! Presenting the deleted scene from the film #SilverLiningsPlaybook where I explain to #BradleyCooper the phenomenal story of Lord Ganesh! Jai Ganesh! pic.twitter.com/0kGlM5JDcg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 27, 2025

Several internet users have found out Bradley's scene offensive and distasteful. A user wrote, "Now we know why it was deleted." Another user wrote, "Thank God it’s deleted… so badly represented the story … Thank God … sense prevails … @AnupamPKher sir, stop promoting this … it’s way way BAD." One of the netizens wrote, "Sir, with all due respect, you've been played by those commies in Hollywood in this scene. Don't you see the objectionable language used by Bradley Cooper about Shiva and Ganesha? Using dialogue with words filled with "S**t","F**k", etc. We don't NEED their validation."

Silver Linings Playbook is a 2012 American romantic comedy-drama directed by David O. Russell and based on Matthew Quick’s 2008 novel. The story follows Pat Solitano Jr. (played by Bradley Cooper), a former teacher with bipolar disorder who moves back in with his parents after leaving a mental health clinic. He meets Tiffany Maxwell (played by Jennifer Lawrence), a young widow coping with her own struggles. Tiffany offers to help Pat get back with his ex-wife if he agrees to be her partner in a dance competition. Apart from Bradley and Jennifer, the show also stars Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver as Pat’s parents, along with Chris Tucker, Julia Stiles, and Anupam Kher in key roles.