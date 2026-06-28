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Viral video: Anupam Kher seeks blessings at Kalighat Temple in Kolkata - Watch

Reflecting on India's spiritual heritage, Anupam Kher wrote, "The beauty of India lies not only in its diversity but also in its ancient temples, where generations have come with folded hands and returned with renewed faith."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 04:19 PM IST

Viral video: Anupam Kher seeks blessings at Kalighat Temple in Kolkata - Watch
Anupam Kher at Kalighat Temple
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Anupam Kher combined spirituality, theatre and cinema during his recent visit to Kolkata, where he offered prayers at the revered Kalighat Kali Temple and reflected on India's cultural heritage while also marking a new chapter in his association with Bengali cinema. In an Instagram post he shared photos and videos of his visit to the temple and captioned the post as, "JAI MAA KALI! There is something deeply reassuring about standing in a place of worship that has witnessed centuries of faith, hope, tears, and prayers. Today, I had the privilege of seeking the blessings of #MaaKali at the sacred Kalighat Kali Temple in Kolkata. I prayed for strength, gratitude, and above all, for the health, happiness, and peace of every one of you."

Reflecting on India's spiritual heritage, Kher wrote, "The beauty of India lies not only in its diversity but also in its ancient temples, where generations have come with folded hands and returned with renewed faith." He also thanked the Haldar family for their hospitality, writing, "My heartfelt thanks to the Haldar family for their warmth and for making this blessed visit possible. Jai Maa Kali! May Her blessings always guide and protect us all." The Kalighat Kali Temple, one of India's most revered Hindu shrines, is regarded as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees and visitors every year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The actor's Kolkata visit also coincided with the successful staging of his play, Jaane Pehchaane Anjane, at Sangit Kala Mandir this week. Beyond the stage, Kher announced his return to Bengali cinema as a producer after 26 years. Following his work on Bariwali, he is producing Shuru Theke Shuru in collaboration with producer Firdausal Hasan. The film will mark the directorial debut of writer-director Shamik Banerjee. Speaking about the project, Kher said, "I have grown up admiring the extraordinary contribution of Bengal to Indian cinema. Some of our greatest writers, directors, actors, singers, musicians and artists have come from this culturally rich land. In many ways, this film is my humble salute to that remarkable legacy."

READ | Rajkumar Hirani reveals Munna Bhai, Circuit are inspired by Lord Rama, Hanuman: 'It's also like Sherlock and Watson'

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