Viral video: Anupam Kher is upset with students for abusing PM Narendra Modi, says 'matbhed mein sanskaar na tootein', actor gets brutally trolled

Anupam Kher is elated that students' concerns have been addressed and their demands have been accepted. But the actor is upset with the youth, as they abused PM Narendra Modi to express their discontent.

Actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher reacted to youngsters abusing PM Narendra Modi during the student protest on X, which ultimately led to his brutal trolling. For the unversed, the display of discontent at Delhi's Jantar Mantar led by Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke sparked a nationwide moment. After a month-long peaceful protest, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, and Pralhad Joshi took charge as India's new education minister. In his latest video, Anupam Kher stated that the recent events proved that when students present their views with complete 'honesty and determination', democracy listens to them. He added that this dialogue could have happened earlier, and maybe the situation would not have escalated this far. But a solution was found—and he called it the greatest strength of democracy.

Why is Anupam Kher upset with youth?

While reacting to the outcome of the student protest, Anupam stressed that he's upset and disappointed with the young minds for abusing and mocking PM Narendra Modi. The Kashmir Files actor said, "Jis tarah se Bharat ke Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi ji ke liye apmaan janak aur ashubhaniya bhasha ka istemaal kiya gaya, use dekhkar mann vyathit hua. Hum kisi bhi neta se asehmat ho sakte hain, unki neetiyon ki kathor se kathor alochna kar sakte hain. Lekin jab tark samaapt ho jaate hain aur gaaliyan shuru ho jaati hain, to bahas nahi bachta, sirf shor bachta hai." He further added, "Dukh is baat ka nahi ki unka virodh hua — loktantra mein virodh swabhavik hai. Dukh is baat ka hai ki virodh ki bhasha itni chhoti ho gayi."

Watch the viral video of Anupam Kher

Anupam emphasised that a nation is recognised by its citizens rather than by the people who are governing it. He concluded, "Hum asahmati rakhein, zaroor rakhein. Prashn poochein, avashya poochein. Satta se jawaab bhi maangein. Lekin apne shabdon ko itna gareeb na hone dein ki wo hamari baat se pehle hamara charitra bata dein."

Netizens slam Anupam Kher

As expected, Anupam's latest video met with extreme negative reactions. Netizens slammed Kher for supporting a political party who were not concerned about students' plight until they decided to protest against it. They were upset as the government he's defending is the same one that didn't object when Delhi police had a brawl with the protesters. A netizen wrote, "Tum is age me bhi dalali karoge aur yuva ladko se sanskar ki baat karoge." Another netizen wrote, "Bacchon par lathi charge karva kar, tear gas chlva kar - aap jitne acche actor hain utne hi nirlaz insaan hain." One of the netizens wrote, "Ye gyan dene se pahle sanghiyo aur bhajpaiyo ki wall post bhi delh liya karo."

Also read: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Prakash Raj celebrates victory of students, Sonam Wangchuk for bringing 'regime down to its knees', netizens thank actor