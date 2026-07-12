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Viral video: Anupam Kher gets brutally trolled for calling Ram Mandir donation theft 'minor thing', says 'Hindu women got r*ped by Mughals in temples'

Anupam Kher dropped another major statement amid the Ram Mandir donation theft, leaving the netizens anxious and furious about his loyalty to PM Narendra Modi's BJP.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 08:48 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Anupam Kher gets brutally trolled for calling Ram Mandir donation theft 'minor thing', says 'Hindu women got r*ped by Mughals in temples'
Anupam Kher, Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Image source: Screengrab, Twitter)
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Actor Anupam Kher made another big statement on Ram Mandir donation theft, calling it a 'very minor thing', and ended up getting brutally trolled by netizens. We all know how big a supporter Kher is of PM Narendra Modi and his political party, the BJP. His statements often leave netizens miffed. But his latest take on Ram Mandir chanda chori has left them furious and anxious. According to the Kashmir Files actor, the reported irregularities of Rs 2-7 crore are nothing compared to what the Mughals took away from the country. He emphasised that Mughal leaders have not only taken money, but also the honour of Hindus. 

Anupam Kher says Mughals took away the real wealth of India

In a viral video, Kher is saying, "Mandiro mein loot machi thi jab Mughlon ne humare mandir ko toda tha. Loot machi jab Mughal rajaon ne Brahmino ko maar ke jenau ko tola tha. Loot machi thi jab yaha se bahut saare Mughal emperors aaye, aur yaha se har mandir se cheez utha ke chale gaye. Loot machi jab women were r*ped in temple premises (Temples were plundered when the Mughals destroyed them. Plunder ensued when Mughal kings killed Brahmins and weighed the sacred threads they had stripped from them. There was rampant looting when numerous Mughal emperors arrived and carted away valuables from every temple. Plunder and desecration occurred when women were r*ped within temple premises)." He added, "That's a much bigger problem. If we overcome that, then I think this is a very-very minor thing."

Watch Anupam Kher's viral video

Internet loses cool on Anupam Kher

Anupam's video, amid the Ram Mandir donation theft, further angered netizens. They blasted the actor for being 'so loyal' to Modi. A netizen wrote, "All actors are just saving themselves from ED & etc. Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, you have done so many acts that are related to real life, so try saving our country; just don't wait and watch like we watch your movies." Another netizen wrote, "Bas chalu hogya faltu ki baatien." One of the netizens wrote, "Baccha ko lollipop de diya. Lollipop ka naam BJP hai....baccha chus raha hai." On the work front, Kher will soon be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.

Also read: Viral video: 'Drunk' Aryan Khan walks out of Raghav Juyal's birthday bash, netizens brutally bash Jr Shah Rukh Khan, fans defend: 'He's not creating...'

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Despite worldwide ban, Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj screened at Jammu Gurudwara, netizens amused over audience turnout: 'Did you cry when shit...' | Viral video
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