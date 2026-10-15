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Viral video: Anupam Kher comments on CJP protest, says 'Gyanesh Kumar ke khilaaf sawaal puche, lekin...', defends PM Modi, netizens blast actor

Anupam Kher shared his 2 cents on the ongoing protests against Gyanesh Kumar, leaving the netizens furious and getting brutally trolled by them.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

Viral video: Anupam Kher comments on CJP protest, says 'Gyanesh Kumar ke khilaaf sawaal puche, lekin...', defends PM Modi, netizens blast actor
Anupam Kher, Abhijeet Dipke (Image source: Screengrab, Instagram)
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As the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar is spreading like wildfire across India, actor Anupam Kher dropped a video, expressing his views on the current scenario in the country. Anupam dropped a 3-minute reel on social media, stating that if someone has a complaint against the system, they've the right to speak out against the wrong and ask questions, but in a dignified manner. The Kashmir Files actor added that we live in a democratic country where everyone is allowed to express themselves, but without crossing the limits. His video highlights the protest against Gyanesh, led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s Abhijeet Dipke, and criticises the CJP leader for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

What did Anupam Kher say about the CJP protest? 

Anupam Kher tried to explain that if the people have a problem with Gyanesh or the election commissioners, then ask for an answer. But follow the lawful and constitutional path. He suggested that citizens have the right to ask for an impartial investigation, and they should get answers to their questions. But first, they need evidence to prove accusations. 

Anupam went on to say that if Dipke and his followers wish to change the government, then they should fight the elections, go among the people, and win their trust. He went on to say, "Tell them that the current government's policies are bad, and your policies are better. Ask for votes." 

Anupam Kher defends PM Narendra Modi

Further, Kher pointed out how Dipke 'insulted' PM Modi by calling him 'chaiwala' in his speeches, and slammed him for mocking Modi's humble beginnings. He said, "Chaiwala bol ke neecha dikhane ki koshish, mujhe bikul sweekar nahi hai. Mehnat kar ke rozi kamana samaan ke baat hai. Kisi ke sadharan parivar se aane ko uska apmaan kaise banaya ja sakta tha." Kher admitted that after this video he would be slammed and called out by names. "Iss video ke baad mujhe gaaliyan milengi. Log andh-bhakt kahenge, dalaal kahenge. Woh toh waise bhi bulate hain. Duniya mein aisa konsa insaan hai, jisse sab pasand karte ho."

Watch the viral video

Anupam Kher gets brutally trolled

As expected, and as Kher predicted, he got brutal bashing for sharing his thoughts about protests against Gyanesh Kumar. A netizen said, "Why doesn't he condemn BJP leaders who called Rahul Gandhi Pappu, but he has a problem with someone called a tea seller?" Another netizen wrote, "Dear @AnupamPKher, where are you? We are really missing your tweets! Back in the day, whenever the rupee fell by a single rupee against the dollar or petrol, CNG, and LPG prices went up even slightly, you used to shout and hold the government accountable. We miss that voice!" One of the netizens wrote, "Bro, just don't give gyan; we don't need it. Gen Zs are very smart; this won't work."

Also read: Viral video: Manoj Tiwari attacks CJP protest, says 'Gyanesh Kumar ke liye Dhruv Rathee ki...', gets brutally trolled: 'Yeh phir se peeke aaya hai'

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