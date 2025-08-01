Viral video: Aniruddhacharya hits back at Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani's criticism over his statement: 'Kalyug main aap veshya ko..'

After Disha Patani's sister, Khusboo Patani, openly slammed Aniruddhacharya, calling him 'b*****d' for his take on women in live-in relationships, Pookie Baba hits back. He cited to irony of society where a woman doesn't want to be called out for her questionable character.

Indian spiritual guru Aniruddhacharya, also known as Pookie Baba, has now hit back at Disha Patani's sister Khusboo Patani's strong backlash over his remark on live-in relationships. Recently, Pookie Baba made headlines after he expressed his discontent with girls having multiple relationships at 25. His pravachan on love and character fumed former Indian Army Major Khushboo Patani so much that she went on to call him 'b*****d of the highest order' who should be ignored. In a viral video, Khusboo said, "These are anti-nationalists. You should not be supporting such a b*****d of the highest order. All the fu****g naa-mard of this society are following this b*****d.”

Aniruddhacharya's striking attack on Khushboo Patani

In a viral video of his pravachan, Aniruddhacharya mentioned the backlash he's facing over his 'live-in relationship' comment, and stated that in Kalyuga, no one wants to call a spade a spade. He went on to say that a veshya (prostitute) wishes to be hailed as Devi (goddess). "Humne bola ki live-in mein rehna galat hai, toh humara kya kar rahe hai log, virodh (We said that living in a live-in relationship is wrong, so what are people doing to us, protesting me)." Then the clip jumps to Pookie Baba saying, "Iss kalyug mein aap satya nahi bol sakte. Kalyug mein aap veshya ko veshya nahi keh sakte. Hai toh woh veshya, par sunna chahti hai ki main sati-savitri hoon (In this Kaliyug you cannot speak the truth. In Kaliyug you cannot call a prostitute a prostitute. She is a prostitute, but she wants to hear that she is a Sati-Savitri)." He further slammed duality, and said, "Ghumengi ard-nagan, aur sunna chahegi ki hume devi kaho (She will roam around naked, and would like to hear you call her a goddess)."

Watch the viral reply of Aniruddhacharya on Khushboo Patani's criticism

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj replied to woke Khushboo Patani pic.twitter.com/sMgvG2LaJA July 31, 2025

Khushboo Patani issues a statement

On Thursday, Khusboo Patani issued a statement clarifying that her video about calling out the Indian guru was directed to Aniruddhacharya, and not Premanand. She wrote, "Let me make this very clear - I have not made any statement against Premanand Maharaj ji. My words were strictly in response to a misogynistic comment made by Anirudh Acharya and were directed only at him."

Khushboo requested to stop spreading manipulated videos and incorrect information, or else she will take legal action.