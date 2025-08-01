Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big boost for Satya Nadella's Microsoft as it hits jackpot in..., earns Rs...

New UPI rules from 1 August: What are the changes for Indian users? Here’s everything you need to know

BIG WIN for Apple, as revenue reaches all time-high, but CEO Tim Cook's MAJOR concern is...

Meet woman, not IIT, NIT, IIT, BIT, left Infosys, later hired by Amazon, she's from...

Son of Sardaar 2 Movie Review – A Riotous Ride of Love, Lies, and Laughter

Noel Tata makes BIG move, Tata Trust doesn't want Tata Sons to..., asks Chairman Chandrasekaran to...

Viral video: Aniruddhacharya hits back at Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani's criticism over his statement: 'Kalyug main aap veshya ko..'

Epicentre of massive earthquake of 8.8 magnitude a BIG concern for Russian nuclear submarine base due to..., authorities say...

Meet man, world's richest youtuber, who once challenged T-Series, receives first-ever 400 million subscribers Play Button, he is...

Hari Hara Veera Mallu director opens up on failure of Pawan Kalyan-starrer, slams trolls for citing bad VFX: 'People only get views when..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big boost for Satya Nadella's Microsoft as it hits jackpot in..., earns Rs...

Microsoft earns more than expected profit of Rs 6,567,401,925,000 for this busin

New UPI rules from 1 August: What are the changes for Indian users? Here’s everything you need to know

New UPI rules from 1 August: What are the changes for Indian users? Details here

BIG WIN for Apple, as revenue reaches all time-high, but CEO Tim Cook's MAJOR concern is...

BIG WIN for Apple, as revenue reaches all time-high, but CEO Tim Cook's MAJOR...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Aniruddhacharya hits back at Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani's criticism over his statement: 'Kalyug main aap veshya ko..'

After Disha Patani's sister, Khusboo Patani, openly slammed Aniruddhacharya, calling him 'b*****d' for his take on women in live-in relationships, Pookie Baba hits back. He cited to irony of society where a woman doesn't want to be called out for her questionable character.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 10:52 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Aniruddhacharya hits back at Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani's criticism over his statement: 'Kalyug main aap veshya ko..'
Aniruddhacharya, Khushboo Patani

TRENDING NOW

Indian spiritual guru Aniruddhacharya, also known as Pookie Baba, has now hit back at Disha Patani's sister Khusboo Patani's strong backlash over his remark on live-in relationships. Recently, Pookie Baba made headlines after he expressed his discontent with girls having multiple relationships at 25. His pravachan on love and character fumed former Indian Army Major Khushboo Patani so much that she went on to call him 'b*****d of the highest order' who should be ignored. In a viral video, Khusboo said, "These are anti-nationalists. You should not be supporting such a b*****d of the highest order. All the fu****g naa-mard of this society are following this b*****d.”

Aniruddhacharya's striking attack on Khushboo Patani

In a viral video of his pravachan, Aniruddhacharya mentioned the backlash he's facing over his 'live-in relationship' comment, and stated that in Kalyuga, no one wants to call a spade a spade. He went on to say that a veshya (prostitute) wishes to be hailed as Devi (goddess). "Humne bola ki live-in mein rehna galat hai, toh humara kya kar rahe hai log, virodh (We said that living in a live-in relationship is wrong, so what are people doing to us, protesting me)." Then the clip jumps to Pookie Baba saying, "Iss kalyug mein aap satya nahi bol sakte. Kalyug mein aap veshya ko veshya nahi keh sakte. Hai toh woh veshya, par sunna chahti hai ki main sati-savitri hoon (In this Kaliyug you cannot speak the truth. In Kaliyug you cannot call a prostitute a prostitute. She is a prostitute, but she wants to hear that she is a Sati-Savitri)." He further slammed duality, and said, "Ghumengi ard-nagan, aur sunna chahegi ki hume devi kaho (She will roam around naked, and would like to hear you call her a goddess)."

Watch the viral reply of Aniruddhacharya on Khushboo Patani's criticism 

Khushboo Patani issues a statement

On Thursday, Khusboo Patani issued a statement clarifying that her video about calling out the Indian guru was directed to Aniruddhacharya, and not Premanand. She wrote, "Let me make this very clear - I have not made any statement against Premanand Maharaj ji. My words were strictly in response to a misogynistic comment made by Anirudh Acharya and were directed only at him."

Khushboo requested to stop spreading manipulated videos and incorrect information, or else she will take legal action.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ambati Rayudu crowns MS Dhoni best Indian captain, Rohit Sharma outranks Virat Kohli
Ambati Rayudu crowns MS Dhoni best Indian captain, Rohit Sharma outranks Virat
How will India be impacted if Donald Trump imposes 25% tariff? Smartphone, pharmaceutical sectors may benefit as...
How will India be impacted if US imposes 25% tariff? Smartphone, pharma will...
2008 Malegaon blast case verdict: Ex-BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and 5 other accused acquitted
2008 Malegaon blast case verdict: Ex-BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Prasad...
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza, says US will partner with Israel to...
Donald Trump's BIG statement, says US will partner with Israel to...
Rashmika Mandanna cheers for Vijay Deverakonda as Kingdom receives sensational response: 'I know how much...'
Rashmika Mandanna cheers for Vijay Deverakonda as Kingdom gets good response
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE