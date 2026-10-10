Viral video: Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India, dons his iconic 39-year-old costume admits 'I bought jacket from Chor Bazaar'

39 years after Mr India, Anil Kapoor returns as the iconic common-man-superhero, not for Mr India 2, but for his show. The actor admitted that the jacket still fits him, and it left him amazed.

Actor Anil Kapoor returns as fans' favourite Mr India after 39 years, not for the sequel to the iconic blockbuster, but for his game show. In the upcoming episode of Anil's India ke Top 1%, we will see the host, donning his iconic costume- the jacket and hat from the 1987 film- and he will interact with contestants and the audience as Arun Verma, aka Mr India. 39 years after Mr India, Anil stepped into the shoes of Mr India again, and he truly justifies the term associated with him- timeless. The channel dropped a BTS video from the episode, with Anil getting ready in his green room before taking the stage by storm.

What does Anil Kapoor say about returning as Mr India?

Revisiting his iconic look, Anil shares, "I would say the shirt still fits me, the trousers still fit me, the jacket still fits me. After 39 years, everything still fits me! The team said, " I wish we could get the Mr. India costume, and I was like I'd preserved it."

Watch the viral video

What makes Mr India so relevant even after 39 years? Anil explains

Explaining the thought behind the episode, Anil adds,"It is a very socially relevant episode that we are doing. That was the basic theme, and that’s what Raj Kapoor sahab had said after seeing the film. What is the takeaway from the film? The takeaway is that everyone can become Mr. India. This episode is about those jo desh ki sewa karte hain. They do things for the country without really expecting anything. They do it as a moral duty. They help make India what it is.”

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Did you know that Anil got his iconic costume from Chor Bazaar?

As for the story behind the jacket, Anil reveals, “The jacket I bought from Chor Bazaar. Coincidentally, maine baal bhi lambe kiye hue hain, jaise mere Mr. India mein the. Toh aaj baal bhi suit kar rahe hain!" Catch India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.