On Wednesday, Rakhee Gulzar made an appearance at a special screening of her upcoming Bengali film Amar Boss, scheduled for release on May 9, 2025. Ahead of the screening, a press conference was organised where she interacted warmly with the film’s director and co-stars.

Moments from the event, including her exchanges with the paparazzi and team members, quickly spread online through viral photos and videos. Among the many videos shared online from the event, one particular clip stirred controversy. In the viral footage, Rakhee Gulzar is seen speaking to the director before turning to ask about the people present at the venue.

When the paparazzi clarified that only media and journalists were there, she questioned the director about whether the general public would be attending. Moments later, she raised her hand as if to strike him and used offensive language during the exchange, which quickly caught public attention.

A few minutes after the incident, Rakhee Gulzar took her seat and began watching the film. However, the viral video sparked a wave of mixed reactions online. While many social media users criticised her for being disrespectful and unprofessional—especially for raising her hand towards the director—others defended her, calling the moment harmless and suggesting it was merely playful banter.

