Only Anant Ambani can make Bollywood stand in queue and royally ignore them. His latest adventures with actors have left netizens surprised.

Baap bada na, bhaiya, sabse bada rupaiya. Anant Ambani is back with his new facade in Bollywood. On November 29, Anant attended the Jain Diksha Mahotsav (Jain monk event) in Mumbai, where he was honoured with the title Karuna Doot (Messenger of Compassion). Videos from the event went viral, showing Bollywood actors lining up to greet Anant, but Vantara's founder didn't seem very excited to see them. In one video, we see Anant ignoring Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan, walking ahead, but then he stopped and hugged Akshay Kumar.

Here's the video

Anant ambani at jain diksha mahotsav ignores vicky kaushal, shahid kapoor ,Varun dhawan and siddharth malhotra,but hugs akshay kumar! why this difference? is it attitude, money or personal bonding? #AnantAmbani #AkshayKumar https://t.co/93QqPeFHZA — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) November 29, 2026

In another video, we can see the Jain monk, Anant, call for the felicitation, and he announced that he would be honoured by Bollywood personalities. After hearing this, Anant looked disinterested and even told the monk that he wished to avoid the felicitation. However, the priest insisted, and then we can see Vicky, Varun, and Shahid giving a stole to Anant for his humanitarian work. Anant didn't look mighty impressed, and his reaction went viral.

Here's another viral video of Anant Ambani

POV: MONEY IS EVERYTHING? A sadhu told anant ambani to seek blessings and respect from these bollywood actors, but anant confidently replied, "i don't need their blessings or respect!" the sadhu then reminded him, "i too have feelings, and even i get hurt." but did anant finally change his mind and seek blessings from these bollywood stars? WHAT DO YOU THINK? CAN MONEY BUY EVERYTHING, EVEN RESPECT? — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) November 29, 2026

Netizens react to Anant Ambani's video

The moments from the function went viral, with netizens slamming Anant for being so rude. Another section of netizens mocked Bollywood actors who looked pale in front of him. A netizen wrote, "He makes them stand in line. They also stand happily. Paisa is powerful." Another netizen explained the whole situation and wrote, "A sadhu told Anant Ambani to seek blessings and respect from these Bollywood actors, but Anant confidently replied, ' I don't need their blessings or respect! ' The sadhu then reminded him, ' I too have feelings, and even i get hurt'. But did Anant finally change his mind and seek blessings from these Bollywood stars? A few days back, Anant's moment with Shah Rukh Khan and Sadhguru went viral, with the internet user criticising Jr Ambani for his behaviour with the Bollywood superstar.