Anant Ambani's moment with SRK and Sadhguru has caught netizens' attention, with many slamming the industrialist for lacking manners.

It says money can buy you luxury, not class. We all noticed something similar in how Anant Ambani treated Shah Rukh Khan on the stage. On November 21 (Saturday), Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Vikrant Massey, along with businessman Anant Ambani and spiritual leader Sadhguru, came together at the Global Peace Honours 2026 at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. Organized by Amruta Fadnavis' Divyaj Foundation, the gathering assembled leaders from cinema, sports, business, spirituality, and government, paying tribute to 26/11 Mumbai attack victims, security personnel, and everyday heroes who showed courage against terrorism.

Here's the viral clip

— Sunanda Acharya (@Sunanda_Iam) November 22, 2026

In the viral clip, we see Anant interacting with Sadhguru, and Shah Rukh Khan comes into the conversation. SRK joins them as they were discussing something funny, but Anant instantly cuts his 'godfather ', asking him to stay quiet, which is visibly clear. SRK looks visibly embarrassed, but instantly changes his mood and carries on interacting with other attendees on the stage. The moment caught netizens' attention, and it became the most viral video of the recent time.

Netizens troll SRK and Anant Ambani

Internet users got divided over the video. A section of netizens are bashing SRK, and others are slamming Anant. A netizen wrote, "It's all a matrix. A setup. Ambani owns Bollywood." Another netizen wrote, "I think Anant should not have shown his finger to Shah Rukh Khan. Whatever the circumstances, respect should go both ways. And let’s not forget — SRK built his career largely on his own, without a powerful family or industrial empire backing him." One of the netizens wrote, "King hai ya waiter....jhaad diya bechare ko...muh chhupa raha tha." An internet user wrote, "Ae tu chup baith... this was definitely said." Another internet user wrote, "I like how truly like how so-called stars are running like headless chickens when real money and industrial power talks." On the work front, SRK will soon be seen in King. The movie is releasing in cinemas on December 24.