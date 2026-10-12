Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan slammed for refusing to shake hands with female fan, netizens say 'Nana Patekar hote toh gale lagte'

Amitabh Bachchan is facing backlash after a viral video showed him declining a female fan's handshake outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa, on his 84th birthday. Netizens brought up Nana Patekar while criticising the veteran actor, with one commenting, "Agar Nana Patekar hote toh haath kya gale lagte."

Amitabh Bachchan's annual birthday tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, took an awkward turn on Sunday when he declined a young female fan's request for a handshake. A video of the interaction went viral on social media, with several users slamming the veteran actor for not obliging the fan. Bachchan, who turned 84 on Sunday, stepped out in a red kurta to greet the crowd gathered outside his home.



Watch viral video

In the viral video, the Sholay star is seen acknowledging fans with folded hands and waves. The situation briefly turned tense when two children appeared to push past security personnel to get closer to him. His bodyguards intervened and moved them away. During the interaction, a female fan asked Bachchan for a handshake, but the actor politely declined. He continued greeting the crowd, posed in front of a giant garland arranged by his fans and thanked them for their affection before heading back inside.

Netizens bash Amitabh Bachchan, bring up Nana Patekar

The video sparked criticism on Instagram, with several users arguing that Bachchan could have made an exception for the fan. One user wrote, "Agar Nana Patekar hote toh haath kya gale lagte", while another commented, "Bacchi se hath mila lete to kya chala jaata." "He could have just shaken hands with her; she came with a lot of hope", read another comment. A fourth user added, "Nana Patekar bahut saaf dil ke the, woh hote toh zaroor gale mile." The comparisons come days after Nana Patekar's death at the age of 75 on October 8 due to cardiac arrest.

Amitabh Bachchan work front

On the professional front, Bachchan will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The first instalment, directed by Nag Ashwin, featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan alongside Bachchan. Deepika will not return for the sequel owing to differences over agreements with the makers. Bachchan has also completed shooting the legal drama Section 84, but the film remains unreleased. The veteran superstar is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on 84th birthday, video goes viral - Watch