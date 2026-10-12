FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan slammed for refusing to shake hands with female fan, netizens say 'Nana Patekar hote toh gale lagte'

Amitabh Bachchan slammed for refusing to shake hands with female fan

Sunny Deol reunites with Gadar 2 producer Kamal Mukut for Suryaa, first look and release date out

Sunny Deol reunites with Gadar 2 producer Kamal Mukut for Suryaa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan slammed for refusing to shake hands with female fan, netizens say 'Nana Patekar hote toh gale lagte'

Amitabh Bachchan is facing backlash after a viral video showed him declining a female fan's handshake outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa, on his 84th birthday. Netizens brought up Nana Patekar while criticising the veteran actor, with one commenting, "Agar Nana Patekar hote toh haath kya gale lagte."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan slammed for refusing to shake hands with female fan, netizens say 'Nana Patekar hote toh gale lagte'
Amitabh Bachchan viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amitabh Bachchan's annual birthday tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, took an awkward turn on Sunday when he declined a young female fan's request for a handshake. A video of the interaction went viral on social media, with several users slamming the veteran actor for not obliging the fan. Bachchan, who turned 84 on Sunday, stepped out in a red kurta to greet the crowd gathered outside his home. 

Watch viral video

In the viral video, the Sholay star is seen acknowledging fans with folded hands and waves. The situation briefly turned tense when two children appeared to push past security personnel to get closer to him. His bodyguards intervened and moved them away. During the interaction, a female fan asked Bachchan for a handshake, but the actor politely declined. He continued greeting the crowd, posed in front of a giant garland arranged by his fans and thanked them for their affection before heading back inside.

Netizens bash Amitabh Bachchan, bring up Nana Patekar

The video sparked criticism on Instagram, with several users arguing that Bachchan could have made an exception for the fan. One user wrote, "Agar Nana Patekar hote toh haath kya gale lagte", while another commented, "Bacchi se hath mila lete to kya chala jaata." "He could have just shaken hands with her; she came with a lot of hope", read another comment. A fourth user added, "Nana Patekar bahut saaf dil ke the, woh hote toh zaroor gale mile." The comparisons come days after Nana Patekar's death at the age of 75 on October 8 due to cardiac arrest.

Amitabh Bachchan work front

On the professional front, Bachchan will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The first instalment, directed by Nag Ashwin, featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan alongside Bachchan. Deepika will not return for the sequel owing to differences over agreements with the makers. Bachchan has also completed shooting the legal drama Section 84, but the film remains unreleased. The veteran superstar is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on 84th birthday, video goes viral - Watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Supreme Court allows Rahul Gandhi, 5-10 INDIA bloc leaders to file petition over SIR: Report
Supreme Court allows Rahul Gandhi, INDIA bloc leaders to file petition over SIR
Rise And Fall 2: Tej Pratap Yadav makes emotional exit from Virender Sehwag's show citing 'legal obligations'
Rise And Fall 2: Tej Pratap Yadav makes emotional exit from Virender Sehwag show
Did CJP's Saurav Das use ChatGPT during press conference? Viral clip sparks debate
Did Saurav Das use ChatGPT during press conference? Viral clip sparks debate
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan slammed for refusing to shake hands with female fan, netizens say 'Nana Patekar hote toh gale lagte'
Amitabh Bachchan slammed for refusing to shake hands with female fan
CEC Gyanesh Kumar row: Will INDIA bloc seek SIR stay, restoration of voter names in Supreme Court?
CEC Gyanesh Kumar row:Will INDIA bloc seek SIR stay, restoration of voter names?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement