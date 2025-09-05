Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan 'secretly' donates Rs 11 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja, netizens are unhappy: 'Kya fayda, iss se acha Punjab mein..'

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's parents issue statement, slams trolls, ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh: 'Your allegations may win you attention, but..'
A video of Lalbaugcha Raja's secretary, Sudhir Salvi, showing a cheque of Rs 11 lakh received from Amitabh Bachchan surfaced on the internet. However, netizens aren't elated with this gesture, and they slammed Big B's decision.
Amitabh Bachchan is a loyal devotee of Lord Ganesha, like millions of others. Every year, Big B visits Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja with his family. This time, the Deewaar actor offered a huge donation to the popular pandal, and he gifted Rs 11 lakh to Bappa and the Lalbaug Ganpati committee. On Viral Bhayani's Instagram, a video of Lalbaugcha Raja secretary Sudhir Salvi holding a cheque near the mega Lord Ganesha idol went viral.
The paparazzo explained the video in its caption and revealed that the cheque has come from Amitabh Bachchan, as this year's offering to Vignaharta and his sewaks. The video caption reads: "Amitabh Bachchan Ji generously donated Rs 11 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja, received by Secretary Sudhir Salvi ji!"
Watch the video
Netizens are unhappy with Amitabh Bachchan's gesture
Although it was a noble gesture, netizens are unimpressed with it. Several internet users stated that the money Big B granted to the Ganpati pandal could have been utilised in a better way if he had donated to flood-affected areas of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu.
"Punjab ke liye karte to zyda khushi milti," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Kya faida idhar karne ka? Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir are suffering the worst time with floods... He should donate there.. yeh sab chairman khaate hai paise." One of the netizens wrote, "Ye pase waha donate karo jaha sabse jyada zaroorat hi. Itni baadh aayi hai jaha-jaha bhi vaha sabse jyada zaroorat hai. Bhagvan ke paas to sab kuch hai." "Ameer ameer ho rahe hain, gareeb aur gareeb ho rahe hain," wrote a netizen.
About Lalbaugcha Raja
The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal was founded in 1934. Over the decades, Lalbaugcha Raja has become a cultural and spiritual anchor for Mumbai, attracting millions of devotees who seek blessings from the “Navasacha Ganpati”. However, in the past few years, the mismanagement of the volunteers has irked the bhakts, and many of them called out the bad experience of visiting the popular Ganesh pandal, with many even saying that true followers of Lord Ganesha should avoid going to Lalbaugcha Raja due to the inhumane behaviour of the security, and even a lack of basic medical facilities.