Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's parents issue statement, slams trolls, ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh: 'Your allegations may win you attention, but..'

Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrations with loved ones

Teachers' Day 2025: Top wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your teachers on September 5th

OpenAI Ditches Nvidia? ChatGPT maker to develop its own AI Chips in partnership with....

Meet woman, IAS Tina Dabi's friend, who left medical career to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching with AIR..., is now posted at..

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan 'secretly' donates Rs 11 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja, netizens are unhappy: 'Kya fayda, iss se acha Punjab mein..'

Zuckerberg vs Zuckerberg: Indiana lawyer says Meta banned the wrong Mark Zuckerberg

THIS country bans Facebook, Instagram, X, Snapchat, LinkedIn, not Afghanistan, Pakistan, Dubai, country is..., reason is...

Hrithik Roshan says 'I love you baby' to Saba Azad, superstar goes gaga about her performance in Songs of Paradise: 'I've seen your struggle'

US-Japan trade deal: Donald Trump cuts Japanese tariff to 15%, signs USD 550 billion investment

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's parents issue statement, slams trolls, ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh: 'Your allegations may win you attention, but..'

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's parents issue statement, slams trolls, ex-boyfriend

Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrations with loved ones

Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthd

Teachers' Day 2025: Top wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your teachers on September 5th

Teachers' Day 2025: Top wishes, WhatsApp messages, to share with your teachers

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan 'secretly' donates Rs 11 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja, netizens are unhappy: 'Kya fayda, iss se acha Punjab mein..'

A video of Lalbaugcha Raja's secretary, Sudhir Salvi, showing a cheque of Rs 11 lakh received from Amitabh Bachchan surfaced on the internet. However, netizens aren't elated with this gesture, and they slammed Big B's decision.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 07:56 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan 'secretly' donates Rs 11 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja, netizens are unhappy: 'Kya fayda, iss se acha Punjab mein..'
Amitabh Bachchan at Lalbaugcha Raja
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amitabh Bachchan is a loyal devotee of Lord Ganesha, like millions of others. Every year, Big B visits Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja with his family. This time, the Deewaar actor offered a huge donation to the popular pandal, and he gifted Rs 11 lakh to Bappa and the Lalbaug Ganpati committee. On Viral Bhayani's Instagram, a video of Lalbaugcha Raja secretary Sudhir Salvi holding a cheque near the mega Lord Ganesha idol went viral. 

The paparazzo explained the video in its caption and revealed that the cheque has come from Amitabh Bachchan, as this year's offering to Vignaharta and his sewaks. The video caption reads: "Amitabh Bachchan Ji generously donated Rs 11 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja, received by Secretary Sudhir Salvi ji!" 

Watch the video

Netizens are unhappy with Amitabh Bachchan's gesture 

Although it was a noble gesture, netizens are unimpressed with it. Several internet users stated that the money Big B granted to the Ganpati pandal could have been utilised in a better way if he had donated to flood-affected areas of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu. 

"Punjab ke liye karte to zyda khushi milti," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Kya faida idhar karne ka? Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir are suffering the worst time with floods... He should donate there.. yeh sab chairman khaate hai paise." One of the netizens wrote, "Ye pase waha donate karo jaha sabse jyada zaroorat hi. Itni baadh aayi hai jaha-jaha bhi vaha sabse jyada zaroorat hai. Bhagvan ke paas to sab kuch hai." "Ameer ameer ho rahe hain, gareeb aur gareeb ho rahe hain," wrote a netizen. 

About Lalbaugcha Raja

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal was founded in 1934. Over the decades, Lalbaugcha Raja has become a cultural and spiritual anchor for Mumbai, attracting millions of devotees who seek blessings from the “Navasacha Ganpati”. However, in the past few years, the mismanagement of the volunteers has irked the bhakts, and many of them called out the bad experience of visiting the popular Ganesh pandal, with many even saying that true followers of Lord Ganesha should avoid going to Lalbaugcha Raja due to the inhumane behaviour of the security, and even a lack of basic medical facilities.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Talent runs in the family': Akshay Kumar hails praise for Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan's success with Lokah Chapter 1
Akshay Kumar hails praise for Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan
SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out: Exam On Sept 13, get direct link to download HERE
SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out: Exam On Sept 13, get direct link to download H
This actor was launched in Bollywood by debt-ridden father, became superstar after debut, claims success 'polluted him', he was..., movie was...
This actor was launched in Bollywood by debt-ridden father, claims success...
This is the second-longest river in Europe, which crosses the most countries in the world, it is...
This is second-longest river in Europe, which crosses most countries in world
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant impresses all with her simplicity during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration: Simple suit, humble namaste and…
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant impresses all with her simplici
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE