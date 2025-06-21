In the first season of Koffee With Karan in 2004, Karan Johar had asked several Bollywood celebrities about Aishwarya Rai's Hollywood prospects. Check out what did Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan answer.

Aishwarya Rai is a global star as the former Miss World-turned-actress continues to make appearances at Cannes red carpet and has millions of fans worldwide. In the 2000s, the actress was attempting to make her mark in Hollywood as she did a few English films including Bride and Prejudice, The Mistress of Spices, Provoked, and The Last Legion. Karan Johar, in the first season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan in 2004, had asked several Bollywood celebrities what they feel about Aishwarya's prospects in Hollywood. The filmmaker then showed their answers to Aishwarya, who appeared on the show with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.



Flashback to Koffee With Karan Season 1

The video of the same segment is now going viral on social media with particular attention to Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's responses as Aishwarya became Bachchan bahu in 2007. Responding to Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt said, "I hope she does, but I don’t think so." Ekta Kapoor added, "I don’t know if she will, but I hope she does because my first assignment as a flunkie was with her, so I pray for her." Shabana Azmi stated, "I think she’s got everything required, but it is for her to decide whether she wants to go there or feels more secure being here. I think she’s got what it takes." Sushmita Sen, who had won Miss Universe in the same year as Aishwarya was crowned Miss World, shared, "She is being put out there as someone who is going to take Bollywood to Hollywood, and for the sake of that, I would want it to happen."



Amitabh and Abhishek about Aishwarya's Hollywood prospects

Amitabh Bachchan noted that she might not become hugely successful in Hollywood due to glass ceiling, as he said, "She will go a certain distance, but then there will be the glass ceiling", while Abhishek Bachchan was more positive towards her with his statement, "Yes, she is very talented, a wonderful professional and a great person to work with." Reacting to their answers, a netizen said, "Abhishek was so sweet to her. And in the long run, Amitabh was so right."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai's last Hollywood release was The Pink Panther 2 in 2009. She played the main antagonist in the comedy mystery film, which was directed by Harald Zwart and also starred Steve Martin, Jean Reno, Emily Mortimer, and Andy García in the leading roles.

