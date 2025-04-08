Agastya Nanda wasn’t with Suhana Khan this time instead, he arrived with Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar’s niece, drawing quite a bit of attention.

Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, who often makes headlines for his rumored relationship with Suhana Khan, was recently seen at Maddock Films’ 20th anniversary celebration in Mumbai.

Interestingly, he wasn’t with Suhana this time instead, he arrived with Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar’s niece, drawing quite a bit of attention. Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia turned heads as they posed together on the red carpet at the Maddock Films event.

Simar, the daughter of Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka Bhatia, is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Agastya in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Ikkis. While their appearance seemed to be a professional one tied to their upcoming project, it still sparked plenty of buzz and speculation on social media.

Agastya Nanda looked dapper in a deep navy blue ensemble, featuring a sleek jacket, matching t-shirt, and well-fitted trousers. Simar Bhatia stood out in a striking black dress adorned with a bold animated dragon design, blending edgy style with a touch of glamour. Together, they made a stylish and eye-catching pair on the red carpet.

Suhana Khan was recently seen having dinner in Bandra with Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and their father Nikhil Nanda, adding to the buzz around her rumored relationship with Agastya. Before this, the two were seen at Wankhede Stadium during an IPL match, showing their support for the Kolkata Knight Riders along with Navya and Ananya Panday.

Suhana Khan is all set to make her film debut with King, where she’ll be seen acting alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, Agastya Nanda is working on Ikkis, a war-based film that could prove to be a turning point in his career. Simar Bhatia is said to play the female lead opposite Agastya in the movie, which also includes Dharmendra in an important role and is being directed by Sriram Raghavan.