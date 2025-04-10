During a live show where Amitabh was performing one of his famous songs, he suddenly lifted Jaya in his arms in the middle of the act.

Jaya Bachchan turned 77 on April 9, 2025. While people wished her a happy birthday with love, an old video began circulating online. It reminded everyone of a sweet and special moment from Bollywood.

Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan has given fans many memorable scenes with his powerful acting and charm. But this video is different, it shows a cute, funny, and heartfelt moment that people still remember fondly. During a live show where Amitabh was performing one of his famous songs, he suddenly lifted Jaya in his arms in the middle of the act, adding a fun and loving moment to the lively lyrics.

On Jaya Bachchan’s 77th birthday, Lehren TV posted a sweet throwback video on Instagram. It showed Amitabh Bachchan full of energy and joy as he shared a light-hearted moment with his wife, Jaya. The video was from a live performance of the famous song Mere Angne Mein from his movie Laawaris, which he had sung himself. One part of the show that touched everyone’s hearts was when Amitabh and Jaya shared a cute moment together on stage.

The video, filmed during a show in New York, captured Amitabh Bachchan owning the stage as he sang Mere Angne Mein. In the middle of the performance, he invited Jaya Bachchan to join him. To everyone’s surprise, he playfully changed the lyrics on the spot, adding a fun and cheeky line of his own.

Along with the playful lyric change, Amitabh suddenly lifted Jaya in his arms, leaving the audience cheering with excitement. It wasn’t planned—it was a sweet, spontaneous moment filled with love and fun. In 2016, looking back on that special memory, Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts on his blog, “The ‘chhoti biwi’ being lifted for the verse ‘jiski biwi chhoti, uska bhi bada naam hai … goad mein baitha lo, bachche ka kya kaam hai’… But shows and its formation and its experiences shall be another blog another day … there is so much on that chapter.”