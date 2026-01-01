FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date; will Mohammed Shami be picked?

HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs on terror threat

Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation

Another SHOCKER from Air India? Pilot fails smell test, detained over intoxication allegations in Canada's Vancouver; airline says, 'zero-tolerance...'

Indore SHOCKER : At least 8 dead, 149 hospitalised due to water contamination; government takes BIG action, suspends...

From Blood Moon to Ring of Fire: Major celestial events, including solar, lunar eclipses in 2026

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering Dharmendra, shares never-heard-before story behind Sholay: 'Itni zor se unhone mujhe...'

Dhurandhar: Revised version of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer to play in cinemas from Jan 1, changes in new print includes...

“Reform Express” and 24x7 Justice Delivery

India set to impose NEW taxes on cigarettes, tobacco products, staring from…; Here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date; will Mohammed Shami be picked?

BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date

HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs on terror threat

HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs

Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation

Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star

Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses

From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore

From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering Dharmendra, shares never-heard-before story behind Sholay: 'Itni zor se unhone mujhe...'

Amitabh Bachchan became emotional while remembering his co-star Dharmendra in the Ikkis special episode, shared a unique anecdote from Sholay, praising the late actor's physical strength.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 03:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering Dharmendra, shares never-heard-before story behind Sholay: 'Itni zor se unhone mujhe...'
Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati, still from Sholay
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was seen getting extremely emotional on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati as the episode opened with a heartfelt tribute to cinema's beloved 'He-Man', Dharmendra. An emotional Amitabh Bachchan, whose voice trembled as he spoke about his friend, family, and lifelong inspiration, was seen visibly teary-eyed as he remembered his 'Veeru'.

Remembering the icon and reflecting on Dharmendra's final cinematic offering, 'Ikkis', Amitabh Bachchan shared, "The film Ikkis is the last precious memento for us, which was left behind for millions of people. An artist wants to practise art till the last breath of his life, and this is exactly what my friend, my family, and my idol, Mr Dharmendra Deol, did."

His voice softened as he further added, "Mr Dharam was not just a person. He was feeling, and a feeling never lets you go. It becomes a memory, a blessing that keeps you going." The megastar then recalled a poignant memory from Sholay, saying, "We were shooting in Bangalore. He had what I call a physical quality - he was a wrestler, a hero.

In the death scene, the agony you saw on screen was real because of the way he held me so tightly that the pain turned into natural acting." The anecdote revealed Dharmendra not just as a screen legend but as a deeply instinctive artist who elevated everyone around him. 

Also read: Esha Deol rings in 2026 in Dubai, drops first post of new year remembering papa Dharmendra, stepbrother Bobby Deol reacts by dropping...

Adding to the tribute, Sriram Raghavan, the director of Ikkis, who appeared on KBC to promote the movie, said, "I am very blessed that he is working in my last film and that his last film is something he is extraordinarily good at." Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who is also a part of Ikkis, echoed the sentiment, sharing, "I was lucky to have most of my scenes with him. On set, it never felt like a superstar was sitting with us; he felt like family." For the uninitiated, Dharmendra and Amitabh's characters as Jai and Veeru from the cult classic Sholay, even after 50 years of the movie's release, are considered iconic. Their friendship was not just limited to the screen but continued to flourish behind the lens as well, making them one of Indian cinema's most celebrated on- and off-screen duos.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date; will Mohammed Shami be picked?
BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date
HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs on terror threat
HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs
Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation
Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels
Another SHOCKER from Air India? Pilot fails smell test, detained over intoxication allegations in Canada's Vancouver; airline says, 'zero-tolerance...'
Another SHOCKER from Air India? Pilot fails smell test, detained over intoxicati
Indore SHOCKER : At least 8 dead, 149 hospitalised due to water contamination; government takes BIG action, suspends...
Indore SHOCKER : At least 8 dead, 149 hospitalised due to water contamination
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement