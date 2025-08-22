Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan FLIRTS with contestant at Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, says 'mahila ke hoton ko..', she replies 'Jaya Bachchan aapki..'

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Amitabh Bachchan engages in healthy flirting with a female contestant. However, what surprises the most is her reply.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: It is very rare to see Amitabh Bachchan flirting with his contestant, and when he does, he passes with flying colours. In the upcoming episode of KBC, Bachchan will be seen engaging in a healthy flirtation with a woman, using his cute one-liner that leaves her blushing.

The 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has started on a strong note, and die-hard fans of the game show are enjoying the gyaan ka bhandar from Big B and his contestants. However, soon you will witness the quirky, funny, and mischievous side of the Angry Young Man as well. In an upcoming episode, Amitabh will be seen playing the quiz with Vijay Chaddha (Nashik, Maharashtra), a woman probably in her 60s. Vijay didn't hesitate in saying that it took 25 years for him to come into her life, and Bachchan plays along adorably.

Watch the promo

Vijay says, "Aap mile nahi sir mujhe dekho, 25 saal laga diye." Bachchan admits, "Haan yeh toh ho gaya," and she instantly mentions his song from Silsila, "Yeh Kaha Aa Gaye Hum," and he blushes. Later, Bachchan offers a glass of water to Vijay and then hands her a tissue. Vijay uses the tissue, and Bachchan asks her to give it to him. When Vijay refuses, Bacchhan flirts with her, saying, "Bahut kam aisa avsar milta hai ki mahila ke hooton ko...", and he puts her used tissue in his pocket with a quirky smile. Vijay feels overjoyed and asks him, "Sir Jaya ji aapki pocket nahi check karengi?" Big B reverts, "Kabhi ho hi nahi sakta aisa. Check bhi kiya toh bol denge ki naak saaf kar ke rakh diya," leaving her and the audience laughing out loud.

The promo has gone viral on the internet with several netizens lauding the flirting skills of the megastar. You ca watch KBC 17 from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.