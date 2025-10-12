Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Viral video: Amid Filmfare Awards, Ajay Devgn explains why he doesn't attend such functions: 'Hum sab ja ke naachte-gaate hai, aur...'

An old video of Ajay Devgn from the promotions of Parched has gone viral. In this reel, Ajay shared his blunt and honest take on the awards night, leaving the netizens in splits.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 10:33 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Amid Filmfare Awards, Ajay Devgn explains why he doesn't attend such functions: 'Hum sab ja ke naachte-gaate hai, aur...'
An Award function in India is considered to be a celebration bash where talent is rewarded with an honour for their contribution, and fans are entertained with various performances. However, over the years, the credibility of these mega award nights (read: Filmfare Awards) has been questioned. We have been living in a day and age where even stars are not taking these award functions seriously. After Aamir Khan and John Abraham, Ajay Devgn also expressed his dislike towards such glossy events. 

After the Filmfare Award 2025, an old video of Ajay revealing facts about these functions is going viral. The video is from the promotional event of Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla-starrer, Ajay Devgn-produced Parched. The film was among the critically acclaimed films of 2015. It won recognition from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and even earned a nomination at the 10th Asia Pacific Screen Awards. 

Ajay Devgn on Indian award shows 

During the press conference, a reporter asked Ajay if he had hardly attended Bollywood award nights. To this, the Singham actor replied, "Yeh awards nahi hai. Yeh uss kism ke awards nahi hai jis pe hum sab ja ke naachte-gaate hai, aur jo time pe poch jaate hai unhe award de diya jaata hai. Main waise awards mein nahi jaata. Kyuki woh awards nahi hote, woh TV show hote hai. Uss mein jitna zyada actor aayenge, jitni bheed dikhayenge, utna zyada channel usse kharedega, aur utna zyada woh log paise banaenge. Yeh paise banane wale awards hai (Look, these are not awards. These are not the kind of awards where we all go and dance and sing, and the one who arrives on time is given an award. I don't go to such awards because those awards are not awards. You also know that those awards are TV shows. The more actors will come, the more they will fill, the more channels they will buy, and the more money they will make. These are not awards to make money. I am talking about those awards)."

Watch the video

The video went viral in no time, and several netizens agreed with what Ajay said at the press conference. On the work front, Ajay was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2. He will next be seen in De De Pyaar De 2. The movie will release in cinemas on November 14, 2025.

