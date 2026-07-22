Viral video: Amid brutal trolling, Anupam Kher reacts to student protest, assures them 'main aapke saath hoon', but warns: 'Jab bahar ke log...'

After the merciless trolling, Anupam Kher has finally dropped a video message supporting the students' protest, and even assuring his support. But also warns them not to pollute the cause by adding extremist elements. Read on to know more.

Actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher has finally spoken about the students' protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, and surprisingly assured them that he's in their support. It took Sonam Wangchuk to go on a hunger strike for a revolution to spark that has jolted the power to the core. The NEET-UG paper leak, which led to the suicide of 21 students, has shaken the nation, and even the biggest supporters of PM Narendra Modi's BJP party are now standing in solidarity with students. We all know how Anupam has openly supported Modi and his party. However, his recent statements made him an easy target of online bashing. On Wednesday morning, Anupam dropped a post about winning the Ashoka Award. However, the netizens were not at all happy. When The Kashmir Files actor started getting brutally slammed for being 'so insensitive ', he dropped a video, expressing his take on the students' revolution.

Anupam Kher says he stands firm with the students

On his social media, Anupam dropped a video of 4 minutes, explaining his take on the whole protest, supporting them to express their discontent, but also warning not to make it a political movement. Kher admitted that he got upset after seeing the videos and photos from the protest site. He added that no student should face such situations to express themselves. "I was also a student once. I also had dreams, asked questions, and expressed my dissatisfaction. Even today, there are hundreds of students in my institution. That's why I can understand your anxiety, your anger, and your hopes. In my opinion, the student movement is the truest voice of society. They have no selfishness. They only worry about their future. They talk about their rights," he said.

Watch the viral video

छात्र किसी भी देश की सबसे बड़ी उम्मीद होते हैं। उनकी आवाज़ को सुना जाना चाहिए, समझा जाना चाहिए और उसका सम्मान होना चाहिए।

मेरी केवल एक प्रार्थना है—अपनी लड़ाई, अपना मुद्दा और अपनी सोच किसी और के हाथों का औज़ार मत बनने दीजिए।

यह संदेश किसी के पक्ष या विपक्ष में नहीं, बल्कि हमारे… pic.twitter.com/uIdcnbOOoH July 22, 2026

Surprisingly, the actor further added, "Isi liye mein dil se aapke saath hoon." However, he further added that supporters as 'people with ulterior motives' will join the protest, and dilute the cause. Without naming anyone, Anupam cryptically cited how opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, actor Prakash Raj, and other personalities have joined the moment, but with their agendas.

Anupam Kher's advice to students

The Saransh actor further added, "Jab aapke andolan mein bahar ke log ghusne lagte hain. Rajnetik awsarwadi. Har andolan mein apni presence ko darj karane wale log. Ya aise tatwa jinka maksad aapka mudda nahi hai, balki apna agenda hota hai. Tab sawadhaa ho jaye." The Kartikeya 2 actor continued explaining that when others join, their struggle becomes the stage for someone else's agenda. The Khosla ka Ghosla actor further emphasised that it is "Your right to ask questions in democracy. It is your right to protest. It is your right to speak your mind. But it is equally important that no one else takes over your voice." He concluded with the promise, "Main aapke saath hoon. Aaj bhi, kal bhi."

Viral video: Anupam Kher gets brutally trolled for calling Ram Mandir donation theft 'minor thing', says 'Hindu women got r*ped by Mughals in temples'

Netizens are still unhappy with Kher

Despite his long message, netizens are still not in sync with Kher, and they continue trolling him. A netizen wrote, "Aapki aatma tab jagi jab aapke dost Naseer ka kal ek video aaya. Sir mein aapki halat samajh sakta hai. Your wife is from the BJP, and it’s your right to protect the current regime." Another netizen wrote, "To jab aapke Jaise dogale log unke Sath Khade nahin honge to Koi to Sath khada hoga unke; to aapko kya problem hai? Pahle to aapane koi video nahin banai unke paksh mein."