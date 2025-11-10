FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Viral video: Amid Bigg Boss 19, old AD of 'unrecognisable' Farrhana Bhatt with unibrow SHOCKS netizens, brutally troll actress: 'Her audacity to...'

As Farrhana Bhatt continues to grab headlines for the wrong reasons, an old AD video of her is going viral, and netizens are trolling her left-right-centre for it.

Simran Singh

Nov 10, 2025

Viral video: Amid Bigg Boss 19, old AD of 'unrecognisable' Farrhana Bhatt with unibrow SHOCKS netizens, brutally troll actress: 'Her audacity to...'
Bigg Boss 19: Love her, hate her, but you can't ignore Farrhana Bhatt. The Kashmiri peace activist has successfully attracted attention and grabbed eyeballs, despite the presence of Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, and the very famous Tanya Mittal. However, Farrhana's journey isn't aspirational; it is not something that people should look forward to. We all know how frequently Farrhana lost control over her tongue and thoughts, and sank so low that even the host, Salman Khan, lost his cool. 

As Farrhana Bhatt continues her journey in the BB house, an old video of her is going viral online. Apart from being a peace activist (what an irony!), Farrhana is also an actor and has appeared in minor roles in films like Laila Majnu, Notebook, and Singham Again. Before appearing in these films, Farrhana shot an AD film for a steel roofing sheet brand, and she looked unrecognisable in it. In the video, Farrhana wore a yellow salwar kameez suit with a dupatta overhead. What will surprise you is Farrhana Bhatt's unibrow, which made her look so different from what she is today. Farrhana did a lot of work on her appearance.

Watch the old AD video of Farrhana Bhatt

Netizens' reactions to Farrhana Bhatt's old video

Farrhana's video has left netizens shocked, with many trolling her for her judgmental attitude toward Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, and Malti Chahar. A cybercitizen wrote, "Her Audacity to question and comment on others (laughing emoji)." Another cybercitizen wrote, "Theatre star Farrhana Bhatt (laughing emoji)." One of the cybercitizens wrote, "Kissi ne notice bhi nahi kiya kaun ho tum." An internet user mocked her for using "Botox" for the transformation. 

Farrhana Bhatt's recent remark on Indian television left fans angry

Farrhana Bhatt badmouthed the television industry, saying she won't be interested in working on daily soaps, as she comes from a theatre background. Farrhana even mocked Gaurav Khanna, saying she doesn't even know who he is. However, Farrhana Bhatt received a fitting reply from Salman, who stated that Gaurav Khanna is a superstar of Indian television, and hardly anyone knew about her before the show. 

