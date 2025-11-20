FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Amid Aishwarya Rai's 'there's only one caste, religion' remark, Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for her 'andhbhakti', saying....

Aishwarya Rai is earning the love of netizens for promoting peace and brotherhood at Sathya Sai Baba's birth anniversary celebrations. At the same time, netizens have re-shared Shilpa Shetty's recent statement on Hindu Dharma, which irked netizens.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 01:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Amid Aishwarya Rai's 'there's only one caste, religion' remark, Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for her 'andhbhakti', saying....
Aishwarya Rai, Shilpa Shetty
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai has yet again proved why she's considered to be one of the most intelligent artistes we have in our film industry. Beauty with brain and grace, that's a perfect description of the Taal actress. In the age of chest-thumping jingoism, hate, and caste discrimination, Rai, on the public platform, gave out a strong message of peace, brotherhood, and harmony. 

On November 19, Aishwarya attended Satya Sai Baba's birth anniversary celebration. There, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aishwarya Rai said, "There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language." On one side, Aishwarya has won the internet, while on the other side, Shilpa Shetty is getting brutally trolled for boasting about being Kshatriya and Sanatani. 

The Baazigar actress recently attended the Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra (Sanatan Hindu Unity March), a religious event guided by Acharya Dhirendra Shastri. When Shilpa got a chance to share her feelings about the association, she said, "Agar mujhse poocha jaaye ki main yahan kya kar rahi hoon, toh main kahoongi: main Kshatriya hoon, main Hindu hoon, aur Sanatan mera dharm hai. Aur main ise aage badhaungi (I'm a Kshatriya, I am a Hindu, and Sanatan is my religion, and I move forward like this)". 

Watch the viral videos compilation

The compilation video of Aishwarya and Shilpa is getting viral, and netizens are making comparisons and trolling the Dhadkan actress. "Aishwarya Rai has presented the true heritage of the country before everyone." Another netizen wrote, "Neeche waali (Aishwarya) humein deshbhakt lagti hai." One netizen wrote, "Kuch log ED se darr kar andh-bhakt ban jaate hain." An internet user wrote, "Pata hai andh-bhakt yeh video kyun viral kar rahe hain? Unko bas pair chhoona hi dikha hai. Toh saare ke saare jaahil! Aishwarya ne English mein kya kaha, woh toh samajh aaya hi nahi hoga! Modi ko aaina dikhakar gayi." Shilpa should have used her words wisely, as anything said by celebs like them will be scrutinised. 

