Viral video: Amaal Mallik EXPOSED! Sachet–Parampara slam music composer for claiming..., demand...: 'Don't make the mistake of...'

Sachet-Parampara dropped a video on their social media, blasting Amaal Mallik for his 'claims' on their hit song Bekhayali, with proof. The composer-duo is planning to take legal action against Mallik and also demand an apology in public for his claims.

It's a war between Amaal Mallik and Sachet-Parampara! Music composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, popularly known as Sachet-Parampara, have openly slammed Amaal Mallik, exposed his alleged claims, demanded a public apology, and hinted at legal action due to his 'false' allegations. On Tuesday, Sachet and Parampara shared a 7-minute video on their Instagram, debunking Amaal's claims of owning the popular song, Behkhayli. The song is from Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, and it was a chartbuster. However, years later, the composer, who made the song, are fighting to prove their rights on their work.

Behkhayli is our work: Sachet-Parampara

In the video, the talented couple slammed Amaal for spreading lies in the media interviews, because he's the one who appriciated the duo when the song was out in 2019. "Mr Amaal Maalik claims that he made some time ago. We have all the chats with Amal Malik, we have all the chats with the Kabir Singh team, because the entire Kabir Singh team was there when we created this song. Every melody, every composition, every arrangement, every lyric was done when the entire team was there, and it is purely a Sachet and Parampara original composition."

Sachet-Parampara leak Amaal Mallik's chats

Parampara further criticised Amaal, saying that if the song is allegedly 'stolen' from him, then why did he congratulate and praise them for their work? Showing chats of Amaal, she said, "Let's assume that if you want to say that we have stolen your song, then why are you congratulating us after the release? And you are the first one who is texting me and saying that you are waiting for our song and… I started the conversation; I didn't even have your number, Amal Malik. You called me, you texted me telling me that you were waiting for our song and then congratulated me and asked when our day after Behkhayli is releasing."

Behkhayli was composed in the presence of Shahid Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The duo went on to say that the song in question was composed in the presence of Shahid Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Demanding proofs, the duo slammed Amaal, saying, "We made this song in Shahid Kapoor's office, in front of Shahid Kapoor sir and Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir. We have made both songs in front of them in their office. We had a lot of sittings. We had a lot of sessions. Of course, our proofs will definitely come. But first, Mr Amal Malik, please send your proofs. To the same people who you have claimed that you have made the song. Please bring your proof that it is your song. If you can't prove it, we have only one request — come up with some answer. Because I need your sorry. Because you went on social media to defame us." The video ends with Sachet and Parampara demanding a public apology and threatening legal action. Amaal Mallik has not reacted to the video, awaiting his response.