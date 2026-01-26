FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: All is well, Sunny Deol, hosts Border 2 screening for Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Dhoom actress reviews, gives huge shout out to bhaiya

After Dharmendra's demise, there were reports of a rift between Sunny Deol and Hema Malini and their daughters- Esha and Ahana Deol. However, the Dhoom actress has put an end to these speculations.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

Viral video: All is well, Sunny Deol, hosts Border 2 screening for Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Dhoom actress reviews, gives huge shout out to bhaiya
Esha and Ahana Deol with Sunny Deol at Border 2 screening
Actress Esha Deol expressed her delight as her late father, Dharmendra, is being honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award, the second-highest civilian award of the Republic of India. Wishing everyone on Republic Day, Esha wrote on her official Instagram handle, "Happy Republic Day. Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award (folded hands emoji) (sic)."

Also read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the decade

The Dhoom actress uploaded a picture of herself posing with half-brother Sunny Deol and sister Ahana Deol, and urged everyone to watch Border 2 with their family and friends. Congratulating Sunny and the rest of the team, Esha went on to write, "Watch Border 2 with your family and friends. We watched the film last night, @iamsunnydeol, you are the best (flexed bicep emoji). Shout out to @ahan.shetty, @varundvn, @diljitdosanjh, and @nidhiduttaofficial, fantastic. Salute."

Prior to this, veteran actress and politician Hema Malini also thanked the Government of India for conferring the Padma Vibhushan award on her late husband, Dharmendra. Taking to her X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle, she wrote, "So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award".

On Sunday, it was announced that Dharmendra is being posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan, along with Satish Shah, who will be posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri.

Also read: Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'

Apart from these two, some other members from the industry, who have received the Padma Awards, are Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who will also be awarded Padma Bhushan, and actor R Madhavan, who will be receiving Padma Shri. Both Dharmendra and Satish Shah left for heavenly abodes last year.

Dharmendra was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai after complaining of breathing difficulties. However, he was later discharged after receiving the required treatment. A few days later, the veteran actor was reportedly put on a ventilator, as his health deteriorated once again.

