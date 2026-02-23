Viral video: Alia Bhatt takes over BAFTA 2026 with her Hindi, greets audience with 'namaste', celebrates 'language of cinema'

Alia Bhatt made her first-ever appearance as a BAFTA presenter at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, where she was invited to announce the winner in the "Film Not in the English Language" category.

Actor Alia Bhatt, who never fails to make her presence felt on global platforms, did it yet again when she presented an award at the BAFTA 2026 stage in Hindi. The actor made her first-ever appearance as a BAFTA presenter at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, where she was invited to announce the winner in the "Film Not in the English Language" category. It was a significant milestone in Alia's international journey, and she chose to make it even more special by opening her presentation in Hindi.

Before announcing the winner, Alia spoke about how films go beyond words and borders. The actress started her presentation by briefly addressing the audience in Hindi, greeting them with "Namaskar." She said, "Namaskar. Agla award ek aise film ke liye hai, jo Angrezi mein nahi hai. Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema."

Watch Alia Bhatt's viral speech at BAFTA 2026

Alia Bhatt presents the 'Film not in the English Language' award at @BAFTA pic.twitter.com/WUaoibVqwy — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) February 22, 2026

Soon after she presented the award, videos started going viral on the internet. Soon after she presented the award, videos began going viral on the internet. Fans quickly took to their social media handles to give their reactions, with some even calling her "ICONIC." The category featured a strong lineup of international films, including It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sirat, and The Voice of Hind Rajab. Sentimental Value eventually took home the honour.

For the evening, Alia Bhatt stepped out in a custom Gucci silver sequined gown with a high neckline and a fitted silhouette. The shimmering ensemble stood out under the lights, paired elegantly with a soft white fur stole that added a classic touch. She completed the look with sleek hair and nude-toned makeup, keeping things polished and understated.

Alia's BAFTA moment adds to her growing list of international appearances, following outings at events such as the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival, as she continues to bridge Indian cinema with global platforms. Meanwhile, the awards night largely belonged to Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, which dominated the British Academy Film Awards with six wins, including Best Film. The ceremony also saw notable wins for Ryan Coogler's Sinners and first-time BAFTA victories