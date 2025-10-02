Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Viral video: Alia Bhatt's fan goes rough, forcefully holds her…, actress’ reaction wins the internet: 'Why people blame Jaya Bachchan'

Alia Bhatt visited the famous Mukerji family’s Durga Puja pandal in Juhu, but she met with an unfortunate situation where a fan went out of control. Watch the reaction of the actress.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 12:27 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actors love their fans. They work hard for the affection of their followers. However, there have been instances when a fan has crossed the line, barging into the security or privacy of their idol. During the festive week of Navratri, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt visited Mumbai's famous Durga Puja pandal, hosted by the Mukerji family, which included Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanisha Mukerji, and their mother, Tanuja. Alia came to the pandal to seek Durga Ma's blessing, but while walking to the pandal, she encountered an overenthusiastic lady, who went rough. 

The fan was eager to get a selfie with the Gangubai Kataiwadi actress. When she noticed that Alia's security would interrupt her moment, she grabbed the Highway actress by hand and made her pose for the perfect selfie. While Alia's bodyguards were trying to push away the lady, the RRR actress handled the situation like a pro, with ease and calmness. Alia asked her team to calm down, she stood for a second for the selfie, fulfilled her fans' wish, and then continued walking to the pandal.

Alia's behaviour with the fan won the netizens, but the lady has surely miffed them. An internet user wrote, "After this ridiculous thing, these people expect celebrities to behave politely!" Another internet user wrote, "I don’t understand, celebrities are also humans, why do you all get so impatient to take selfies with them?" 

One of the internet users wrote, "Did you see how that woman in red pulled Alia Bhatt's hand? What is this nonsense? If someone does that to me, I will be very livid. And then people blame Jaya Bachchan. Even though they are celebrities, they need their space bubble. You cannot pull or push them just because you are their fan. Ask for a photograph nicely; they might oblige or not, depending upon their attitude, time, and occasion. Both times with Jaya Bachchan, fans wanted to have a photo at the funeral or some shok sabha. Respect the personal space." 

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in YRF's Alpha, scheduled for a December 2025 release. Next year, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. This will be her second collaboration with SLB after Gangubai Katiawadi, her husband Ranbir Kapoor after Brahmastra, and with Vicky Kaushal after Raazi. The movie is expected to be released in March 2026.

