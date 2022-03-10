Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stun as they step out for a dinner date – WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of industry's cutest couples. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will soon bring the celebrity pair to the big screen. They are never hesitant about expressing their affection for one another, and Alia's social media is full of photos of his main guy. They have a large fan base, and followers eagerly await the release of their photographs into the public domain. Alia and Ranbir were recently photographed by paparazzi outside a Bandra eatery. And, when they were being photographed, the ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ star became protective for his ladylove.

Alia appears in the videos wearing a white outfit. For her date, she kept her makeup simple and her hair down. She was also carrying a denim jacket. Ranbir, on the other hand, matched his girlfriend with a blue shirt and white trousers. They did not, however, come over to pose for the camera. The paparazzi were also heard chanting 'Gangubai Gangubai' in support of Alia.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' has revealed her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone,' which will star Gal Gadot of 'Wonder Woman' and Jamie Dornan of 'Fifty Shades of Grey.' Alia picked International Women's Day to break the news to the rest of the globe.

The 'Gully Boy' actress rushed to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of a tweet from Hollywood entertainment portal Deadline, which revealed Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut. Various B-town celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others congratulated Alia below her Instagram post, which she had captioned with only a silver heart and hands joined together emojis.