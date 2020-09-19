Viral video: Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she celebrates BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday

Actress Alia Bhatt has been in the news for a while now. From being trolled after the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput when the 'nepotism' debate was rekindled to her digital release Sadak 2 making the record for the worst-rated film on IMDb, Alia has been making headlines for the wrong reasons.

And while a lot hate has been directed her way over the last couple of months, the actress has remained unfazed and maintain a dignified silence on all matters. She has been going about doing her usual work and taking to social media on and off to share sneak-peaks of her life, be it related to work or something that is personal to her.

Recently, the 'Sadak 2' actress took to her Instagram handle to put out a special wish for BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who was celebrating her 27th birthday.

Alia shared a cute picture from her childhood that featured Akansha in it. Alia captioned the image, "happy birthday my life."

Later, the 'Udta Punjab' actress also joined her BFF in an intimate celebration with only close friends in attendance, that took place at Akansha's residence.

A video from inside Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday celebrations at home, featuring Alia Bhatt, that surfaced online, has now gone viral. In the video, Akansha can be seen cutting her birthday cake while Alia is all smiles as she captures the precious moments in her phone camera.

Alia looked ravishing in a white top and wide-legged pants, while Akansha was seen wearing black separates.

Take a look at the viral video.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bharat Sahni along with other Kapoor and Sahni family members shook their leg on 'Aap Jaisa Koi' from 'Qurbaani' movie to make a special, surprise video for Riddhima, wishing her a happy 40th birthday.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra, Gangubai and Takht.