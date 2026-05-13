Viral video: Alia Bhatt feels 'unapologetically filmy' in ivory corset saree at Cannes 2026, fans say 'this is absolutely divine'

Alia Bhatt turned heads in Tarun Tahiliani's sculpted ivory corset saree and paired it with an intricate nose pin, a bindi, and a contemporary haathphool for her third look at Cannes Film Festival 2026.

Alia Bhatt has been servig glamorous looks at the ongoing 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026 in the French Riviera. For the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion on the second day of the prestigious annual event, the National Award-winning actress celebrated India’s rich heritage and cultural roots as she turned heads in Tarun Tahiliani's sculpted ivory corset saree. Elevating her desi look, Alia paired it with an intricate nose pin, a bindi, and a contemporary haathphool.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress also flaunted her drape drama with an Instagram reel, which she captioned, "feeling unapologetically filmy for the inauguration of the Bharat Pavillion." She used the reprised version of her Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and composed by Pritam, as the background music of her clip.

Alia's fans showered her with love and praises in the comments section. One of them wrote, "That is absolutely divine and gorgeous", while another added, "The global domination era of Alia Bhatt." "Roop Chaudhry of modern world", read another comment referencing her character of Roop Chaudhary from Kalank. The 2019 period romantic drama, directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, also starred Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in the spy thriller Alpha. Also starring Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles, it is slated to release in cinemas on July 10. Alpha is the seventh installment and the first female-led film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously made the critically acclaimed show The Railyway Men for YRF Entertainment and the OTT streaming platform Netflix in 2023.

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