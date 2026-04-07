Viral video: Alia Bhatt earns 'second-hand embarrassment', gets brutally trolled for 'unfunny, nervous' hosting gig: 'This is uncomfortable to watch'

Alia Bhatt hosted the Screen Awards 2026 with Sunil Grover. However, little did the actress know she would earn secondhand embarrassment from her hosting gig.

Alia Bhatt is a talented actress, but when it comes to hosting, she still has a long way to go. Bhatt needs to sharpen her hosting skills, and she proved it with her recent gig at the Screen Awards 2026, held on Sunday, April 5, in Mumbai. Graced by several well-known celebrities, the award night was dominated by Dhurandhar, winning the majority of matches. Screen Awards was hosted by Alia, along with Sunil Grover, Zakir Khan, and Sourabh Dwivedi. While Zakir and Sunil managed to entertain the audience with their jokes and funny acts, Alia got brickbats from netizens for being visibly nervous, awkward, and unfunny.

Why did Alia Bhatt get trolled for her hosting?

A clip from the award night went viral, in which Alia is seen cracking jokes about how much Bollywood has changed from 2019 to 2026. She said, "In 2019, I was doing a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film (Gangubai Kathiawadi). In 2026, I'm again shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film (Love & War)." She further added, "In 2019, we watched Mohit Suri's film in cinemas. In 2026, we watched his film (Saiyaara) with a drip." The camera panned on Anu Malik and other attendees, and they'll were keeping a straight face, looking unimpressed with Alia's gags.

Netizens blast Alia Bhatt for 'unfunny' hosting

Several cybercitizens shared their thoughts about the RRR hosting skills and slammed the actress for it. "After doing so many films, she can't handle a stage event. Nepo product failed here... Karan Johar, what happened?" Asked a netizen. Another netizen defended the actress, and wrote, "Is it easy to speak in front of so many people... there are so many people, and you have to speak the lines which are given ... what's easy is only mocking people for trying something... It's her debut." One of the netizens wrote, "She’s exhausting. Can we stop seeing her for a bit? She needs to take a break for a while so that the audience can also take a break from her." On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Bhansali's Love & War. The film is slated for a late 2026- early 2027 release.