Alia Bhatt recently dropped the second episode of her YouTube series In My Mama’s Kitchen, where she joins her mom, Soni Razdan, to whip up a delicious apple crumble. The video shows Alia taking cooking tips from her mother while the two share a fun and heartwarming chat in the kitchen.

Soni jokingly mentioned that she’d be sending the dessert to Alia’s daughter Raha and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, adding that she’s done with sweets for the month. While baking, Alia accidentally burned her hand after touching the hot apple crumble tray, a small mishap in the otherwise fun-filled kitchen session.

The video opens with Soni Razdan getting the ingredients ready for a delicious apple crumble. But before she can begin, Alia steps in, eager to take over. “Let me do it,” she insists. “I want to learn how to cook.” Soni playfully responds, “I thought you were just here to watch me do my thing.”

As they bake together, Alia wonders, “Who’s going to eat all this?” Soni replies with a smile, “We’ll send some to Shaheen and Raha. And then please, take it away, I’ve had enough sweets for the month!” When the dessert is finally done, Alia takes a bite and calls it delicious. But in her excitement, she accidentally touches the hot tray and ends up burning her hand.

Soni immediately got concerned and told Alia to run her hand under cold water. Alia later shared the video online with a playful caption, “Burnt my hand for this one!” adding a touch of humor to the kitchen mishap.

Professionally, Alia Bhatt has two major projects lined up. She’ll be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic musical drama Love & War, set to release on March 20, 2026. Before that, she’ll hit the big screen in Alpha, a part of the YRF Spy Universe, releasing on December 25, 2025. In Alpha, Alia takes on a fierce action-packed role, sharing the screen with Sharvari Wagh.