Viral video: Akshay Kumar used teleprompter for playing Lord Shiva? Netizens get furious on his scene from Kannappa: 'Still he will ask 50% of budget'

Akshay Kumar is once again dubbed 'Teleprompter Kumar' as his latest performance as Lord Shiva in Kannappa has sparked a new debate, leaving the internet divided.

Akshay Kumar has once again sparked a controversy, of allegedly using a teleprompter in a movie. As of 2025, Akshay has appeared in four movies so far: Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Kannappa. In Vishnu Manchu's pan-India film, Akshay did a cameo appearance as Lord Shiva. The movie failed critically and commercially, and it even met with some harsh criticism about adding sensual romantic scenes in a film which is dedicated to Bhakt Tinnadu. Amid this controversy, a clip of Akshay Kumar from Kannappa went viral. In the scene, a netizen claimed that Kumar is reading his lines from a teleprompter.

Akshay Kumar uses a teleprompter for Kannappa?

In the viral video, Akshay as Lord Shiva describes the connection between Tinnadu and Lord Vishnu. While mouthing dialogue, Akshay's eyelids do go from left to right, which seems like he's reading his lines. This video was shared by an X user, recorded from a cinema hall, and went viral in no time. The user shared the clip with the tweet, "Teleprompter Kumar, Akshay Kumar Using Teleprompter to Read the dialogue. 40 din mein movie aise hi complete hoti hai."

Teleprompter Kumar , Akshay Kumar Using Teleprompter to Read the dialogue 40 din mein movie aise hi complete hoti hai pic.twitter.com/VjB5NWlezG — (@ThunderPost_) July 9, 2025

The Internet is divided by Akshay Kumar's Kannappa scene

Soon after this scene went viral, netizens got divided. A section of internet users brutally trolled Akshay for charging a bomb and delivering a half-hearted performance. A netizen wrote, "He is struggling and trying to act, let him do it. Why do people make fun of struggling people?" Another netizen wrote, "Still, he will ask for 50% of the budget as fees with shares in profit." One of the netizens wrote, "Very bad casting.. opportunists playing as Mahadev." Another section of netizens, probably Akki's fans, defended him. "Still a better entertainer than Aamir, SRK, and Salman," wrote a netizen. Another internet user wrote, "Kesari 2 jaise performance ke aas-pass bhi tumhara favourite jab aa jayega tab baat karna." One of the netizens wrote, "It's a guest appearance and he didn't charge anything for this role, you can give this much of liberty for his act of kindness." This isn't the first time Akki has been trolled for using a teleprompter for his lines. Even in Sarfira, a scene from the film went viral, as it is seen that Akki is delivering his dialogue while allegedly using a teleprompter.

One thing is for sure: the user who shared this video of Kannappa is an Akshay Kumar hater, and his offensive replies to netizens prove it. On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome To The Jungle.