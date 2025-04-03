The trailer of Kesari Chapter 2 was unveiled at Delhi with a grand event, and there Akshay Kumar dropped the F-Bomb during the press conference, leaving the attendees in shock.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who will soon be seen in Kesari Chapter 2, opened up about abusing in the upcoming courtroom drama at the trailer launch event in Delhi. On Thursday, team Kesari Chapter 2- Akshay, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, director Karan Singh Tyagi, and producer Karan Johar unveiled the trailer and interacted with the media.

During the press conference, a journalist asked Akshay about his abuse in the teaser, saying 'f**k you' during the court proceedings. Akshay stood up and admitted that yes he uttered a cuss word in the film, and also explained why the F-Bomb was not a big abuse than British judge calling an Indian their 'slave' was a bigger cuss word in that scene. Akki said, "Haan maine yeh word use kiya. Kamaal ki baat yeh hai madam ki aapne yeh cheez nahi dekhi, woh jo words use kiye hai, 'you're still a slave', that was not a big cuss word for you. Usse badi gaali aur kuch nahi ho sakti."

After getting applauded, Kumar continued, "I would have been happy if you would point out that they used the word 'slave', rather than you talking about 'f**k you'. Mere hisaab se agar aise time pe, agar unhone goli bhi maari hoti na, toh theek tha."

Watch the viral video of Akshay Kumar abusing at the trailer launch event

About Kesari 2

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Keasri Chapter 2 is based on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, when C. Sankaran Nair (Akshay), a lawyer from the British era fought against the Empire for the massacre, and brought the massacre mastermind General Dyer to the court.

The movie also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in key roles. The movie is a spiritual successor of the 2019 blockbuster Keasri. Keasri Chapter 2 will be released in cinemas on April 18. The movie will be clashing with Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootni at the box office.