Viral video: Akshay Kumar pulls hilarious prank on Wamiqa Gabbi on Bhooth Bangla sets, check out BTS clip

Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in the leading roles. The horror comedy will release in cinemas on April 17 with paid previews beginning on April 16, 9 pm.

Bhooth Bangla is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, with massive buzz already building. The film reunites Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years, a duo known for delivering cult comedy classics. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, it promises to bring back the golden charm of horror comedy. The recently released trailer took the internet by storm, with fans celebrating this iconic reunion.

A fun BTS video from the film's song shoot has gone viral online. It captures Akshay's signature prankster side as he pulls off a prank on his co-star Wamia. During a song sequence, Wamiqa Gabbi, secured with a harness, is pulled onto a table where Akshay stands. Just as she lands and begins a step, he suddenly pushes her away, leaving her startled despite the safety setup. The moment quickly turned into laughter on set, perfectly reflecting Akshay’s playful nature and his love for pulling harmless pranks on co-stars.

The recently released trailer of Bhooth Bangla is trending on YouTube, clocking massive views across platforms. Packed with nostalgic comedy vibes, striking visuals, jump scares, and quirky humor, it revives the golden era charm. With veterans like Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav, plus the fresh pairing of Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, it promises full-on entertainment.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla paid previews begin in theatres on 16th April 2026, 9 PM onwards.

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