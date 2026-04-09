Viral video: Akshay Kumar gets injured performing stunt, fans applaud his dedication, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra support Bhooth Bangla

As Bhooth Bangla trailer gets appreciation from Akshay Kumar's co-stars, a BTS of the action superstar getting injured while performing a stunt goes viral, leaving his fans worried but proud.

Akshay Kumar has won his fans again and proved why he's called the ultimate Khiladi Kumar. Akki is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, and he didn't leave any stone unturned in making this film a masala entertainer.

During the shoot of the film, Kumar suffered an injury while performing a high-octane stunt for the film. The makers on Thursday shared a BTS video of Bhooth Bangla featuring Akshay, popularly known for performing his own stunts, who was seen performing a high-octane sequence, executing a dramatic jump kick mid-air.

Watch Akshay Kumar's stunt video

There is absolutely no one like Khiladi #AkshayKumar



At the age of 58, he is performing flying kicks so effortlessly without the help of any body double/vxf in this BTS clip of #BhoothBangla! This is his dedication for the craft!



One word for this man - RESPECT pic.twitter.com/FER4UNbzE7 — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) April 9, 2026

However, while landing, he loses balance and falls, hurting himself in the process. Akshay recently shared that he opposes the use of VFX and AI as it takes away the real thrill of action, making it feel artificial. He shared his preference for performing real stunts instead of relying on VFX or AI, as it allows audiences to truly feel the effort and authenticity.

Bhooth Bangla gets thumbs up from Bollywood

The recently released teaser of the film is making waves across platforms, trending at No. 1 on YouTube and raking in massive views. The trailer brought back nostalgia, packed with incredible visuals, humor, chaos, and horror. The return of legendary actors such as Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav makes for an exciting experience, while the new pairing of Wamiqa Gabbi and Akshay Kumar is also exciting, making it one of the biggest entertainers. Even celebrities have also lauded Bhooth Bangla. Tiger Shroff praised the trailer, writing, 'Blockbuster loading paaji"

Sidharth Malhotra praised the trailer writing, "The trailer looks like an absolute family blockbuster! @akshaykumar paaji @priyadarshan.official @ektarkapoor!! Can't wait for #BhoothBangla"

About Bhooth Bangla

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla paid previews begin in theatres on April 16, 2026, 9 PM onwards.